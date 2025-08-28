Collision, a new student dance team established in 2024, was one of three groups that performed at the fair.

Hosted by Undivided, the event featured performances and food, allowing for the celebration of multicultural backgrounds and talent.

Undivided, Binghamton University’s first and only multicultural R&B singing group, hosted its inaugural Multicultural Performance Group Fair on Tuesday to help students find their creative community.

Twelve multicultural performance organizations tabled at Old Union Hall, showcasing their art and providing information to potential new members.

Precious Ademokun, the president of Undivided and a junior majoring in political science, explained that she organized the group fair after she realized there were no spaces on campus catered to multicultural performers. As the leader of the University’s only multicultural singing group, Ademokun wanted to create a safe space for students of color to find creative communities.

“Coming into the multicultural community as a freshman, I really did see how it really is a family,” Ademokun said. “And I know as a freshman you’re really nervous, and you’re scared to branch out, especially in the multicultural community, so I hope people come and they’re able to find their families through their talents and through their performances.”

Attendees grabbed complimentary food at the front of the hall and leisurely checked out each organization. Tables featured information, free stickers and ways to get in contact with respective groups.

As a recently established dance group that focuses on open-style choreography, Collision tabled to promote one of the newest creative teams on campus.

“We were established last year, and we thought that it would be a great opportunity to just get that promo out for us and spread our name around,” Maggie Liang, co-director of Collision and a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, said. “I think Collison isn’t only a place to really train and grow your passion, but to get to know other people who like to dance as well.”

Throughout the night, short performances by Binghamton Bhangra, Undivided and Collison showcased to guests what the University’s creative teams have to offer.

X-Fact’r Step Team was among the various multicultural organizations tabling. Anna Kabwa, president of X-Fact’r and a senior majoring in anthropology, explained her goals for the event.

“I hope people find a place where they feel comfortable and where they feel accepted,” Kabwa said. “Especially at a PWI, it’s very important for students of color to find places where they can be themselves and express themselves through performance, through cultural performance, and I hope that people can find that here.”

Despite the first-ever performance fair having a good turnout, Ademokun said she hopes the event will continue to expand throughout the years and attract more students. While annual tabling events like UFEST and the Multicultural Extravaganza help organizations reach students, the Multicultural Performance Group Fair provides artistic groups with the space to proudly display their community and art style.

“I think it’s really important to just get to know the different performing organizations and see what effort and grit people put into their work,” Liang said. “Because I feel like we don’t get many chances to just show our passions and perform, so I think it’s a really great opportunity for everyone to learn from each other and watch each other and be happy to be around people who like to do the same thing as you.”

Kanaan Distant, a music director and the historian for Undivided and a junior majoring in music, discussed the importance of the newly established event.

“It shows that we can come together,” Distant said. “Even though we are different forms of art, we can all come together and do an event that showcases all forms of art across genres, across cultures and just be united.”