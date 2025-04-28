The exhibit displayed works by Ben Johnson that depict realities of living as an African American, criticizing mass incarceration and Western media’s portrayal of Black women.

Held in the Kenneth C. Lindsay Study Room, the pop-up gallery featured nine pieces curated by faculty to highlight the human condition.

The Binghamton University Art Museum unveiled a new pop-up exhibit last week that celebrates the diverse breadth of human identity and experience.

Nine pieces of artwork were selected from the museum’s archives as part of a collaboration with the UDiversity Educational Institute. All of the works explore the human condition across various perspectives. Richard Quiles ‘24, UDiversity’s coordinator for diversity education and a second-year master’s student studying human rights, said planning for the showcase took about two months.

“As you move through this space, we invite you to embrace the understanding that our experiences shape how we interpret the world around us — and that no two perspectives are the same,” an exhibit booklet read. “What is true or meaningful for one person may look different to another, and that diversity is something to be honored.”

“This gallery is a space for curiosity, connection, and care,” it continued.

Quiles said inspiration for the pop-up exhibit came while working with Jessica Petrylak, the museum’s art preparator and communications assistant, to highlight diverse identities and life perspectives through art. To commemorate Black History Month, Petrylak and Quiles recorded a video honoring the influential work of Ed Wilson, an African American sculptor who founded the University’s studio art program and worked for decades until his death in 1996.

They believed the exhibit would be the best way to commemorate April, designated Celebrate Diversity Month since 2004. Seven University faculty and staff chose the displayed works, each taking inspiration from their unique life perspectives during selection. A range of stylistic mediums were featured, from photography to oil-based painting.

“What made it especially meaningful was hearing from people from all across campus about why they chose each piece,” said Jennifer Smith, the University’s coordinator of restorative practices. “It added such a personal touch — each work of art wasn’t just visually striking, but also carried deep meaning for someone in our community.”

Quiles selected an etching, “The Buzzing of the Blue Guitar,” which stood on an easel at the Kenneth Lindsay Study Room’s entrance. Created in 1977 by English artist David Hockney, the piece was inspired by a poem written decades before about “a man that plays a blue guitar.” With its geometric outlines and abstract positioning, Quiles wrote, “there doesn’t seem to be a ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to see it — it invites you to bring your own experiences, your own lens.”

He gave a personal interpretation of the piece, saying the “buzzing” sound of the guitar represented “the constant hum of being gay.” While Quiles initially struggled with this identity at a younger age, he eventually saw “the buzzing not as a burden, but as part of my rhythm.”

Quiles also pointed to an untitled work by John Copoulos, an LGBTQ artist, framed in the corner, as another piece that personally spoke to him. It depicts two men intimately embracing in a pool of water, shining a light on the personal struggles felt by the gay community during the AIDS epidemic.

Other exhibit works explore identity through the lens of race and gender. One painting, “And Justice for All,” provided a critical commentary on how mass incarceration affects the lives of African Americans. Another acrylic work by Ben Johnson, “The Rise and Fall of the 3rd Stream,” criticizes how Western media portrays the lives of Black women.

Two additional works by Black artists were selected by Quiles and Diane Butler, the museum director: Jacob Lawrence’s 1990 lithograph, “Memorabilia,” and a sketch created by Wilson for one of his sculptures, “Minority Man.”

The pop-up exhibit will be open until April 30.

“In times of uncertainty, art has the power to unite us,” the booklet read. “It allows us to express ourselves and explore our interpretations without the need for a ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ answer.”

“Our hope is that this gallery helps spark new conversations, forge unexpected connections, and deepen our understanding of one another,” it finished.