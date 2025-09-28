With a menu featuring both classic fall favorites and more unique creations, fan-favorite ice cream shop Sugar Lips serves a variety of seasonal flavors for everyone to enjoy.

As the leaves change color and the weather gets colder, Sugar Lips Ice Cream Shop, a fan favorite among Binghamton University students, is expanding its vast menu with fall-inspired additions to help in the transition.

While students begin to embrace the fall season, the weather is still warm enough for a frozen treat. What better way to celebrate the early fall season than with frozen twists on classic flavors like cinnamon, pumpkin and apple cider?

Known locally for its extravagant flavors and outdoor-friendly environment, Sugar Lips is a must-try for anyone in the area. As one of the oldest ice cream stands in Broome County and with over 60 flavors to choose from, this year’s fall options have the potential to be fan favorites. If you’re looking to try some fall-inspired frozen treats, here is a closer look at a few of the delicious selections from this season’s menu to experience and celebrate the season to its fullest as autumn arrives.

Apple Cider Donut

The apple cider donut flavor is made of apple cinnamon ice cream and apple cider donut pieces. A hard ice cream flavor, this treat combines ice cream and a classic fall baked good into one unique dessert.

This ice cream tastes like a trip to an apple orchard, with the flavors and doughy texture of the donut complementing the base. It is the perfect combination of toppings and ice cream, with the apple flavor sticking out among the rest of the tastes.

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon is a favorite traditional fall flavor, and the cinnamon bun flavor is no exception. With chunks of baked cinnamon rolls and cream cheese frosting blended into the ice cream for a twist on the popular delicacy, this flavor has sweet, tangy bites that taste fresh from the oven. Baked goods and ice cream are wrapped into one, creating a cool and comforting flavor.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

As one of the most popular symbols of fall, Sugar Lips created a twist on the traditional pumpkin spice flavor many know and love. The pumpkin cheesecake alternative is made of real pumpkin, with spices blended into creamy cheesecake for a unique combination. This reinvented take on pumpkin is creamier, richer and sweeter without overpowering the distinctive pumpkin flavor we all love.

Maple Bacon

Another iconic motif of the season, Sugar Lips’ maple bacon ice cream refers to autumn’s changing foliage as the namesake trees transition into vibrant reds and oranges. This option offers an unexpected blend of savory, smoky and sweet notes, blending two familiar flavors into a frosty option that is part breakfast and part dessert. Pieces of salty bacon are folded deep into the rich, velvety base, offering an occasional subtle contrast in texture and taste against the smooth, fluffy layers of ice cream with each chewy bite.

The fusion of these comforting ingredients may be less conventional in comparison to the more traditional fall-inspired alternatives on the menu. However, the maple bacon flavor is worth a try for any customers adventurous enough to experiment with something outside the box.

Cape Cod Cranberry

The last fall flavor that stands out is Cape Cod cranberry, which features walnuts generously mixed into cranberry ice cream. As another popular symbol of the season, cranberries add a refreshing and sour taste to traditional ice cream.

Blended in with walnuts for an earthy crunch, the tart cranberry adds a light flavor to keep this option fruity and fun. It doubles as a nod to Thanksgiving, preparing customers for the upcoming holiday as the season stretches on.

Whether you prefer apples or pumpkins, or spicy or sweet flavors, Sugar Lips has all the options you need to enjoy autumn. With a wide range of seasonal flavors, they always have something new to offer even the most loyal customers who are looking to celebrate the season and taste everything that fall has to offer.