The Shakespearean comedy was presented in a modern light, emphasizing themes of love and life.

From Feb. 27 to March 2, the Theatre Department presented “As You Like It.” Adapted by Lisa Rothe, the director and a senior lecturer in theatre, this shortened version of William Shakespeare’s iconic and energetic play takes its rightful place on center stage.

“As You Like It” follows the story of Orlando, a powerful duke’s son who is controlled by his cruel older brother, and Rosalind, the daughter of the exiled Duke Senior. The two quickly fall in love in the court of Duke Frederick but are later separated and banished to the Forest of Arden. In these magical woods, the two work to find each other while meeting exciting characters along the way.

Rehearsals for the production started quickly after winter break and followed a rigorous schedule consisting of table readings, pronunciation work and breakdowns of the text. The production highlighted what the actors could bring to the theater. Actors danced, sang and played instruments — adding a unique take to the classic piece.

“So I was interested in everybody’s sense of humor,” Rothe said. “And also, if they played an instrument or sang and brought anything — like what they brought personally to it. And so this piece has also been tailored around who they are — who the actors are — as humans, what their talents and gifts are.”

Though “As You Like It” was written centuries ago and the language is outdated, the themes in Shakespeare’s works are timeless. After escaping a patriarchal society, Rothe explained that the characters are opened to a new world of art and love, a theme that she wants to resonate with audiences.

“And the idea of a world where there’s not a lot of freedom, and you know, it’s very controlled,” Rothe said. “It’s very tightly controlled. And then they get banished to the forest. And in the forest, everyone gets to learn about who they are and fall in love with who they want to fall in love with. And it’s a world where they get to explore freedom and wholeness.”

This piece also brought together the cast and crew to create a fun and welcoming dynamic. Each individual’s expertise gave the process a collaborative aspect that combined all of the students’ hard work.

“I also think that everyone involved in the arts understands the level of time, effort, and dedication that goes into what we do,” wrote Kaitlyn Hennie, a senior majoring in theatre who starred as Rosalind. “There’s this misconception that arts majors have it easy, but in reality, there’s so much work behind the scenes. I think people in the arts recognize that and show up to support their peers whenever they can.”

The set’s decoration transformed Watters Theater into a wonderland, immersing the audience in the story. Lively characters in outrageously colorful and layered costumes kept the audience entertained as the plot unraveled.

Having this production on stage encourages the audience to take a look at the deeper messages of this performance. Above all the major themes in this chaotic production, audiences were left feeling positivity and love.

“And so I think that it’s important to see the show right now, because this world seems to be trying to push itself in a direction of negativity and hate where it should be love and support,” said Nicholas Parker, a senior double-majoring in theatre and English who starred as Orlando.

“As You Like It” is a performance made for everybody. Through its exciting plot and even more distinctive costumes and musical inclusions, this play is a break from the daily rush and a gateway into the magical world of theater.

“I don’t think many students at Binghamton see live theatre often while they’re here, and when they do, it’s refreshing for them,” Hennie wrote. “I think more people would appreciate it if they knew more about it.”