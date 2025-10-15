The Food Co-op opened its doors on Oct. 6 with five uniquely festive drinks to welcome the fall season.

The Food Co-op took a twist on traditional fall drinks for its October menu, offering five new drinks to help students embrace the changing of seasons.

After a delay in its opening for the fall 2025 academic semester, Binghamton University’s Food Co-op opened its doors Oct. 6. The student-run cafe, which offers a variety of organic and vegan cuisine and beverages, welcomed the autumn season with the “October Specialty Drink Menu.”

Introducing five new drinks on the menu for October, the Food Co-op provides students with a nostalgic autumnal sense and a unique twist on a few of its favorite drinks, served iced or hot.

Whether looking for a strong, energizing cold brew or a mellow chai or matcha, the Food Co-op has something for everyone. During the next coffee break with friends, consider the following drinks that the cafe has to offer.

Pandan Matcha Latte

The pandan matcha latte reintroduces a traditional matcha latte with the Southeast Asian twist of pandan. The aftertaste is surprisingly subtle, with hints of sweet grass followed by a nuttiness, all classic hallmarks of the vibrant green pandan leaf.

The pandan matcha latte is perfect for those seeking a drink that isn’t too sweet, while also providing a new, unique experience for all matcha drinkers. The drink is best served hot, as its iced version tends to water down the matcha, leaving the pandan to overpower the drink.

Ube Latte

Similar to the pandan matcha latte, the iced ube latte is a nice addition to the menu, combining the floral, fruity notes of ube with a bold but light roast.​​ The intersection of tropical flavors not typically found in a brew properly complements the coffee bean with traces of nuttiness that come from the ube. There’s a familiarity in the nuttiness, reminiscent of hazelnut — a reminder of the fall season to come.

Despite the combination of flavors featured in the latte, which one might deem overly sweet, the sweetness barely presents itself. The ube latte is an ideal choice for those who may need a caffeine boost or want a fun drink, all while avoiding the sugar crash.

Campfire Cold Brew

Nothing is better than a s’more with your friends from the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center and Mountainview College firepits. Thankfully, for those who miss the late summer s’mores events, the Campfire Cold Brew is a delightful recreation of a s’more in drink form.

Topped with marshmallow-flavored foam and dark chocolate syrup, the star of the show in the campfire cold brew is the prominent graham cracker flavor, which effectively ties together the entire beverage. In regard to the cold brew base, the usual acidity of cold brew is well masked, making this a great choice for those who prefer their coffee a bit sweeter.

Snickerdoodle Chai Latte

I opted to add a shot of espresso to my latte. Despite what the name implies, this latte is more “dirty” than chai. For those who were looking for a more chai-bodied drink, it might be best to avoid the dirty chai.

While the snickerdoodle flavor is strong and closer to the taste of a gingersnap, like many of the drinks on the “October Specialty Drink Menu,” the snickerdoodle chai is not overly sweet, regardless of what the name may imply. This also applies to the chai portion of the latte.

The shot of espresso in the beverage overwhelms the chai, leaving its distinct spices hidden. However, the overall drink is surprisingly light on the tongue, leaving remnants of cinnamon and drops of ginger — flavors that are prominent throughout autumn, into winter.

Earl Grey Chai Latte

If there could be a drink to perfectly describe the Food Co-op’s “October Specialty Drink Menu,” it would be the Earl Grey Chai Latte. Equally enjoyable both hot and cold, the chai’s main Earl Grey flavor doesn’t dominate the beverage but rather nicely complements the spices found in chai, exemplifying both its cloves and cinnamon.

Chai is found on nearly every fall-themed drink menu in cafes globally. However, the Earl Grey Chai Latte is neither overwhelmingly strong with its spice mix nor lackluster and washed out by milk. Instead, the beverage is mild and not too sweet, serving as a gentle indication of changing seasons, much like the chill in the air and the rustle of leaves that signify the oncoming fall.

The “October Specialty Drink Menu” gives students the opportunity to try a variety of unique flavor combinations while also indulging in familiar beverage choices. During October, take a moment to stop by, relax during midterm season and enjoy what the Food Co-op has handcrafted for all to enjoy.