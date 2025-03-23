Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot deliver standout performances in Marc Webb's modern update of Disney's "Snow White."

Released in theaters on March 21, Disney’s live-action adaptation “Snow White” reimagines the beloved 1937 story of Disney’s first princess finding her inner strength and leadership.

Directed by Marc Webb — known for “The Amazing Spider-Man” duology and “(500) Days of Summer” — the film, starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, takes the beloved classic and turns it into a modern blockbuster.

“Snow White” is an enchanting cinematic experience that brings the fairytale and all its magic to life, with a set designed to replicate the original movie’s animation. The film’s colors, lighting and a combination of physical sets and CGI bring the magic of “Snow White” to life, allowing audience members to become truly immersed in its world.

When it comes to costume design, Snow White’s delicate dresses and short hair allude to the innocence of the character and gives tribute to the original Snow White from the 1937 film we all know and love. Meanwhile, the Evil Queen is decked out in jewels, dark robes and her iconic sinister crown, enhancing the character’s greedy desires and dark spirit.

Throughout the movie, there are countless musical numbers that connect the audience to the story and emotions of the characters through the powerful performances delivered by the talented actors. Some songs, like “Whistle While You Work” and “Heigh-Ho,” came from the original “Snow White” that audiences grew up loving. Other songs, like “Waiting On A Wish,” were made for the new movie, adding to the modernization of the adaptation.

The movie begins with the pure innocence of Snow White’s adolescence and her parents’ peaceful reign. It later progresses to the hardships of life under the watchful eye of her stepmother, the Evil Queen, whose hatred for Snow White and hunger for power is at the core of the movie’s plot. After the Evil Queen orders her death, Snow White is forced to flee into the forest where she encounters an array of animals who lead her to safety and the seven dwarfs who help her find inner strength.

Zegler’s passionate performance provides depth, warmth and strength to Snow White. Unlike the 1937 portrayal, Zegler plays the character as ambitious and brave, while keeping the same compassion for those around her as the original Snow White. Gadot’s portrayal of the Evil Queen is both elegant and malevolent, highlighting the cruelty and power-hungry motives of the Queen, who will stop at nothing to ensure her power is protected. Gadot brings a deeper understanding to the motivations of the Queen, creating a complexity missing from the original movie.

The most infamous change was the reimagination of the seven dwarfs, where a controversial decision was made to use CGI for the dwarfs’ performance. These characters are the complex, humorous and emotional outcasts that highlight Snow White’s grace and assist her on her journey. However, the CGI dwarfs, while mimicking the 1937’s film’s style, drew criticism for not casting people with dwarfism to portray the roles.

The film adaptation retains the beauty and charm of the original movie while adapting it to appeal to the modern world. However, the underlying themes of grace, bravery, kindness and self-discovery remain untouched.

“Snow White” breathes new life into the beloved story of a fearless and kind princess and a role model for audiences across the world. This movie brings the original story’s magic to the real world with thoughtful cinematography, choreography and show-stopping vocal performances, bridging the gap between multiple generations of Disney fans. Inspiring a new appreciation for the fairytale we all know and love, “Snow White” is a must-watch for this spring season.

Rating: 3.5/5