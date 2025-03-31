Retaining the record for the largest gathering of students for a Shabbat dinner, the event honored Jewish culture and traditions through food, performance and prayer.

Chabad at Binghamton’s 31st-annual Shabbat dinner brought over 2,000 attendees to the Events Center to honor the Jewish Sabbath this past Friday. The event was a celebration of Jewish pride, allowing students of all backgrounds to experience a night of traditional food, lively performances, prayer and community.

“Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, begins on Friday at sundown and ends on Saturday evening,” Michal Levine, the president of Chabad and a senior majoring in Judaic studies, wrote in an email. “It is a time to step back from the distractions of daily life, connect with family and friends, and engage in prayer, meals, and reflection. The concept of Shabbat dates back thousands of years, and its observance has remained a cornerstone of Jewish tradition.”

“Shabbat 2400 at Binghamton University started as Shabbat 1000 in the Fall of 1994, the first large-scale campus Shabbat dinner of its kind,” Levine wrote. “Since then, it has grown exponentially and has inspired similar events at over 150 universities worldwide. Chabad hosts Shabbat 2400 to unite the Jewish community on campus, provide a meaningful and joyous Shabbat experience for students of all backgrounds, and foster a sense of belonging through shared traditions.”

Commencing promptly at 6 p.m., Shabbat 2400 kicked off with a performance by the Y-Studs, an all-male Jewish a cappella group hailing from Yeshiva University. They sang from a raised platform in the center of the room as the thousands of attendees found their seats for the night. Each table was garnished with challah bread, hummus, carrots, pretzels and pasta. University President Harvey Stenger gave the opening speech and recognized the hard work of those who contributed to Shabbat 2400’s success.

A unique aspect of this year’s celebration was a speech by Sam Salz from Texas A&M University. Known for being possibly the first-ever Orthodox Jew to make a Division I football roster, he shared what Judaism means to him and the importance of committing to your values — even when it is difficult. For Salz, prioritizing his athletic pursuits while adhering to the Torah and its principles — including the observance of Shabbat — allows him to celebrate his Jewish pride.

Chabad’s Shabbats have a record for gathering the most students in one place for a Shabbat dinner. Elizabeth Rubin, a spearhead for Shabbat 2400 and a junior majoring in psychology, expressed her excitement about the event’s turnout.

“Considering that they have a lot less people in other colleges — they have these Shabbat 1000s, but having 2,400 people in one room, the fact that we’re all here together is a very unified feeling,” Rubin said. “Seeing how the progression has gone from 1,000 to 2,400 just shows how much the community has grown and shows how many people want to just come here and celebrate Shabbat.”

Shabbat 2400 was made possible by Levine; Penina Kahane, the vice president of Chabad and a junior double-majoring in history and anthropology; Avigayil Simon, the major programs coordinator; and Liel Aghajani, the Greek liaison. It was also spearheaded by Ilan Blumenthal, Ashley Cohen, Avi Gordon and Rubin.

Students in Chabad created a video to share, where they highlighted what Shabbat means to them — including aspects like community, finding the light in dark times and keeping traditions that span generations alive. The video also included a portion where students expressed how their relationship with Shabbat has changed since Oct. 7. They discussed a rise in antisemitism and hate and expressed that it has felt increasingly important to stay close to the Jewish faith and community. The Y-Studs then performed a song, praying for the release of Israeli hostages.

“In the post October 7th era we find ourselves, this event takes on even greater significance,” Rabbi Levi Slonim, a co-director of Chabad Downtown and director of development with Chabad, wrote in an email. “As the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M Schneerson, always taught that darkness can only be banished with light, and hatred with indiscriminate love.”

Levine announced the winner of a free trip to Israel that was awarded to one attendee. The Y-Studs then performed various upbeat songs that encouraged students, parents and community members to gather around the a cappella group and dance with one another.

Abigail Keller, a freshman majoring in philosophy, politics and law who attended the Shabbat 2400, said this was her favorite part of the night.

“Although it was chaotic, there was a feeling of joy that I think everyone up and dancing together felt; no matter how stressful the week was, no matter what was going on outside that moment, everyone was welcoming in Shabbat with joy,” Keller wrote in an email. “For me, that’s what it’s all about.”

Following this lively portion of the event, Rivkah Slonim, associate director of Chabad, asked the Jewish women in attendance to approach the stage and light the Shabbat candles, which are lit before the sunset — marking the start of Shabbat and the event’s main course. Dozens of candles illuminated the center of the room as attendees put away their technology, embraced spirituality and community, and made their way to the buffets that served matzo ball soup, broccoli and potato kugel, chicken, salad and various desserts.

The night was not only a celebration of Jewish pride but a display of BU’s robust Jewish community. Jolie Mastey, kitchen manager for Chabad and a Day Of Committee member, expressed her gratitude for the community and leaders she has found through Chabad.

“Beyond the meals and gatherings, Rabbi Slonim and Mrs. Rivky Slonim are always there for us offering guidance, support, and a listening ear whenever we need it,” Mastey, a senior majoring in electrical engineering, wrote. “They truly care about each and every student, making Chabad a place where we feel valued and at home. Chabad fosters a warm, inclusive environment where I can connect with my Jewish identity, build lasting friendships, and experience the beauty of Shabbat and Jewish traditions. Their dedication to community, learning, and support has had a profound impact on my college experience.”

The event was coordinated by Goldie Ohana, director of programming and engagement for Chabad, and her husband. Ohana expressed her gratitude for BU and its community.

“We are eternally grateful to Binghamton University for being partners with us and creating a place where Jewish students feel safe and express their Jewish identity,” Ohana wrote in an email. “This event gives each individual a chance to think about their own journey, and be connected to the Jewish community.”

Rubin, who worked to increase attendance through tabling and social media, conveyed the importance of Shabbat 2400 being a space for everyone to have a good time and learn about Jewish culture.

“I think this is a really important event because it’s not only bringing the Jewish community, but it’s bringing people that aren’t Jewish together also,” Rubin said. “When I was tabling on campus, people were like, ‘Oh, but I’m not even Jewish,’ but that doesn’t even matter. This is Shabbat 2400 — this is for everybody to experience the joy and spirit of Shabbos.”

Kahane, Chabad’s vice president, echoed the sentiment.

“It provides an opportunity for students who celebrate Shabbat every week to connect, as well as for those who have never experienced the significance of Shabbat to do so,” Kahane wrote in an email. “Moreover, it represents who we are as a nation and a people — individuals who value one another, our principles, and our unity. Especially in these times, it is crucial for us to demonstrate our pride and strength, showing that we are here to stay.”