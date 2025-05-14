A two-day celebration, the event displayed work from art students, ranging from music performances to visual art exhibitions.

The University School of the Arts held its annual Festival of the Arts, an immersive two-day festival celebrating student artwork from a variety of creative disciplines.



The Festival of the Arts is a collaborative process that unites all art forms created at Binghamton University, honoring students’ annual achievements and creativity. Spanning the Fine Arts Building, guests roamed around and experienced the festival at their own pace.



“It’s all about showcasing the talent, passion, and hard work of our artists — whether they’re in visual arts, design, art history, music, theater, cinema, or creative writing,” Christopher Robbins, founding director of the School of the Arts, wrote in an email. “It started as a way to break down the walls between our disciplines and create a vibrant, collaborative space where students could share their work with the broader community. We wanted something that felt dynamic and inclusive, and the festival really embodies that spirit.”



On May 7, guests were greeted with a hybrid art workshop, where they designed tote bags, snacked on some food and won free shirts, stickers and tote bags from the Art Co-op, a student-run supply store in the Fine Arts Building. Tables lined the main hall with DIY tote bags and a station where guests tried an art form that they were unfamiliar with, like collaging, writing poetry or painting.



In the hallways along the first floor, cinema reels and headphones were provided for attendees to experience short films that students created for their senior theses. Audience members could go to a classroom to watch the films from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



Live jazz and opera played in the Grand Corridor as guests appreciated the walls adorned with the works of visual arts students, snacking on light refreshments. Attendees waited in line for screen-printed t-shirts and tote bags, where guests watched them be created. This visual art exhibition spanned hallways, leading to the Art & Design showcase in the Elsie B. Rosefsky Memorial Art Gallery, displaying students’ beautiful pieces stemming from months of hard work.



Putting the festival together was a long process, as planning started almost a year in advance.

“It was most important to have similar works separated from each other so that people could see how diverse all the works are and the difference in styles every student has,” Francesca Brizio, a senior double-majoring in biology and art and design and an intern for the Department of Art and Design who had her work showcased, wrote in an email. “We are a diverse group of people and artists, and that is why it is so amazing to bring it all together in one show.”



Students from the Theatre Department demonstrated their work with musical theater and improv performances, and a separate room showcased the technical aspect behind their performances. The room was full of posters displaying the process of building the sets and their different versions before making the final production of this year’s stage performances, including “Sweat” and “As You Like It.”



Costumes and set pieces were also displayed, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the designers’ work to create shows of this scale.



The second day of the festival commenced on May 9 with new additions from the Department of Art and Design like photography, visual media and more.



Sculpture and canvas art created by graduating students were showcased throughout the building. Some students created adaptations of their favorite books and films, while others created activist pieces by depicting political statements. Guests could travel down to the first floor to also experience interactive art through sound and visual projections.



The Creative Writing Department also showcased multiple readings, which highlighted student creativity.



During Poetpalooza, a poetry reading, students shared pieces they had written over the semester. Guests popped in and listened to contemporary monologues, haikus and Shakespeare recitations performed by students.



The second Word of Mouth event, a collaboration between the Music and Creative Writing Departments, showcased student poetry, composed and sung along with student musicians to create a poetic culmination of music.



The festival concluded with student award ceremonies for different artistic fields.

“I want students, regardless of major, to realize that the Arts at Binghamton are for them,” Robbins wrote. “The festival isn’t just an end point — it’s a jumping-off place for future collaborations. Come by, meet people, and get inspired.”