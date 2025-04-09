Students, alumni and community members participated in the annual 5k race on Sunday to honor John J. McKenna ‘98 and his commitment to service.

Hosted by one of the organization's subcommitees, the race commemorates the life and service of John J. McKenna '98, a soldier and beloved member of the community.

A subcommittee of Binghamton University’s Rowing Club on Sunday hosted the 19th-annual John J. McKenna IV 5k in Recreation Park, which was created to honor John J. McKenna IV ‘98, who lost his life overseas serving in the Marine Corps.

McKenna, a devoted member of the rowing team who served as captain of the varsity men’s team, was known for always supporting his teammates, said Lukas Grieb, the McKenna Committee’s logistics chair and a sophomore majoring in physics.

Taylor Grindley, the committee’s coordination chair and a junior majoring in biology, shared the importance of the race.

“The race has been a staple part of the BU Rowing Club since its start,” Grindley wrote in an email. “It is a time for not only Rowing alumni to come together and honor John whether we knew him or not.”

After graduating from BU, McKenna attended officer’s cadet school, where he became a second lieutenant and completed two tours with the U.S. Marines Corps. He then joined the New York State Police as a trooper before serving another tour as an infantry platoon commander with the U.S. Marines in Fallujah, Iraq, where he passed on Aug. 16, 2006.

McKenna was highly decorated, winning many awards and military medals, including the Purple Heart, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terror Expeditionary and Service Medals and the Combat Action Ribbon.

Michael Eichler ‘09 first organized the race with the Rowing Association, a group established in 2016 to bring together alumni and community members to commemorate McKenna’s dedication, both to the University and his country. The race helps fund the John J. McKenna IV Military Courtesy room in the Albany International Airport, which offers a “home-away-from-home” for military workers, said Mackenzie Farquharson, the McKenna Committee’s coordination subchair and a sophomore majoring in psychology.

The race started at 10:15 a.m. with a $20 registration fee and discounts available for students and military personnel. Max Marro, a freshman majoring in biology, placed first of the 33 men who competed in the race, and Emily Tozer, a senior majoring in nursing, placed first of 28 women.

Grieb shared his experience running in the race.

“It was really cool, especially from being a member of the team-kind of perspective, to see everyone all come together,” he said. “Because it’s kind of rare that we have events outside of practice that are mandatory and that everyone is actually going to, so it was nice to kind of see everyone come together for something other than just rowing.”

This event also connects members of the rowing community with people who wanted to honor McKenna, like state troopers who served alongside him and his father. Organizers invited local fire and police departments, encouraging community members to unite those who have served to protect others.

Besides the race, attendees participated in other activities. A raffle was offered with prizes including four tickets to a Binghamton Rumble Ponies baseball game and a weekend trip to Lake Placid.

“John J. McKenna was a great man and a valued member of the Binghamton community,” Farquharson wrote. “He gave the ultimate sacrifice and this event is the perfect way to honor his memory.”