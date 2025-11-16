Inspired by anthems of the '80s, '90s and 2000s, Rhythm Method performed a 12-song setlist featuring classic hits and uniquely composed arrangements.

Rhythm Method performed its fall 2025 Semester Show this weekend, with a stacked lineup and a setlist that included everything from Mariah Carey to The Smiths.

Known for its iconic banana logo and powerhouse voices, the a capella group is one of 10 at Binghamton University. Established in 1993, they are Binghamton’s ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s a capella group with set lists consisting of beloved songs from these eras across many genres.

This semester’s show started with a bang — literally. “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio and L.V. was the first song of the set and became an immediate crowd pleaser, with the fake gunshot sound effect serving as the perfect finishing touch. Theatricality is a key feature of Rhythm Method’s performances and the group’s vivaciousness is infectious, with choreography and pipes to match.

Ava Lanot, a sophomore double-majoring in philosophy and human development and Rhythm Method’s vice president, discussed the camaraderie and sense of community fostered among Rhythm Method members.

“My favorite part of being in Rhythm Method is the unique kind of bond we are able to form,” Lanot wrote in an email. “Because of the countless hours of rehearsal we have every week, we are all super close! We are genuinely good friends who are able to hang out outside of the rehearsal environment, and it makes our friendships really meaningful to have a shared goal we are all working towards.”

Later in the first set, Lanot was featured in a solo alongside Katrina Huynh, a senior advisor for Rhythm Method and a senior majoring in biology, in a rendition of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper. The group mashed together the cover with Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls)” for an empowering, modern twist on the ‘80s classic.

The set culminated with a Whitney Houston medley with a slew of the group’s powerful soloists covering hits like “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “I Will Always Love You.”

“When arranging a song, it takes knowing a song completely from beginning to end,” Huynh wrote in an email. “Being able to hear the harmonies in your head and bringing them to fruition is honestly surreal. Arranging music takes hours of relistening and figuring out what energy you want to come out of it but hearing the group sing it makes everything feel full circle. I can’t say enough how proud I am of RM and I’m grateful that we’ve been able to bring my compositions to life.”

The performance was divided into two sets with a comedy skit during intermission, written and recorded by the members of Rhythm Method. The skit allowed for the group’s friendships and enthusiasm to truly shine through.

During the skit, the audience followed the group’s antics as they got lost in the woods, attempting to find food, cell service and, perhaps most importantly, their sanity. The short video left the audience cracking up and their lighthearted banter throughout made it clear that Rhythm Method can have fun together on and off the stage.

The second set kicked off with “The Moment I Said It” by Imogen Heap. The a capella rendition of the alternative track was uniquely ambient and encapsulated the group’s ability to shine across various genres.

“My favorite song from this set would definitely have to be ‘The Moment I Said It’ by Imogen Heap,” Ryen Nazzaro, a junior majoring in biology and one of Rhythm Method’s business managers, wrote in an email. “It is such a beautifully complex arrangement that really challenges each voice part to hold its own. All the parts flow together and create an extremely unique sound. I am excited to see how this song progresses as it is one we will be using to compete in the [International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella] this January.”

Another notable moment from the second set was the spirited performance of “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins. As the ensemble’s alumni song, the current members of Rhythm Method were joined by several previous members as they sang their hearts out to the beloved ‘80s movie-musical track. The track was followed by “Hungry Like the Wolf” by Duran Duran, which included theatrical howling and barking, supplementing the lively performance.

The final song was preceded by speeches by several members to celebrate its graduating senior. Addison Rando, a senior majoring in business administration and the group’s choreographer, was tearing up at her friend’s kind words when she got behind the mic to leave her mark with a moving solo for the group’s performance of “Vision of Love” by Mariah Carey.

The soul anthem could have been the perfect conclusion to a well-rounded performance, but that was not the end of the night. In response to the cheering of the alumni, who knew better than to trust what was printed on the program, the group came back out for an encore performance of “Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Ms. Lauryn Hill. Rhythm Method will be competing in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella in January, and if its performance last weekend was anything to go by, it’s going to be a fierce competitor this winter.