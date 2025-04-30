The fashion show tackled the complex relationship between human exploitation of the ocean, pulling together looks that reflected sea treasures, sewage and deep sea animals.

RENA Fashion Magazine hosted its highly anticipated annual fashion show on April 24 in the Mandela Room. This year’s theme was “Currents,” which highlighted the complex relationship between humans and aquatic ecosystems.

Blue metallic fringe lined the room and the ambience was set with purple and blue lights reminiscent of the sea. The entrance was lined with clothing pieces from previous shows, and paintings by student artists were displayed in an intimate gallery section. The Binghamton Business Fashion Society provided mocktails for the audience to sip on while enjoying the show.

“The name of the show, Currents, was derived from the ocean and the various layers in it, ranging from surface-level interaction to the more intricate, complex aspects of life in the ocean,” Judd Espejo, RENA’s vice president and a junior majoring in business administration, wrote. “The show was divided into three acts, with each act presenting different facets of ocean life and human interaction with water.”

The fashion show was organized in a U-shaped formation, with seating areas lining the walls. Models walked through the center of the space and stopped to perform a series of editorial poses. Each outfit was created with upcycled materials and secondhand pieces, tying each look together with a criticism of human exploitation of nature.

Espejo was also the evening’s DJ. He performed a live mix that set the vibe for each act.

“[Espejo] did such a great job of aligning songs to the thematic storyline I had crafted, and seeing it all come together was just incredible,” Devin Verdugo, the president of RENA and a senior double-majoring in art and design and art history, wrote. “The set hit a perfect balance of being immersive for models and engaging for the audience, all while feeling consistent with the theme.”

Models walked down the Mandela Room one by one, dressed in unique pieces ranging from tattered outfits to elaborate accessories like ocean-inspired jewelry and repurposed everyday items. Designers expressed their artistic vision through vibrant and expressive makeup as part of their models’ looks.

The first act of the show, themed “Beach Party,” brought to life beach iconography like waves, seaweed and sea foam.

“Act 1 (Beach Party) represents our shallow and easy-going connection to the sea,” Espejo wrote. “The imagery used here is bright and carefree and includes traditional beach and aquatic life metaphors such as lifeguards, sailors, and jellyfish. Obsessiveness regarding body oil, excessive blushing, and sun-damaged skin serves as a metaphor for the idealized way of viewing beach life and beauty standards often associated with it.”

The first model of the night walked the runway in a sleek, modern lifeguard uniform, symbolizing an everyday connection to water safety and recreation.

Another model’s look started with a distressed white sweater that emulated a rough, handmade feel. The outfit also incorporated blue fabric with seashell designs. Swatches of teal cloth, with intricate seashell designs carefully sewn on, were draped over the tattered white top. His accessories included earrings made from fishing lures and other miscellaneous items that are often lost at sea.

Joanne Ng, the event coordinator of RENA magazine and a junior majoring in psychology, explained the process behind organizing the fashion show.

“We have an incredible student design team led by our President and Head of Production Devin, who is absolutely amazing,” Ng wrote. “As for the event itself, this is what we’ve been working towards the entire year, from brainstorming themes, looks, creating moodboards, booking rooms, making itineraries, and scheduling model practices.”

“Seeing it all come together at the end with the carousel where the models are walking one after another left me in awe thinking ‘Oh wow we really made this happen,’” she added.

The following act developed the show’s storyline as the audience was immersed in the intensity of an ocean storm. Themed “Fisherman’s Story,” models wore pieces inspired by fishermen’s wear and the darkness of the ocean.

“Act 2 (Fisherman’s Story) turns into a darker version, in which the abuse of the ocean by mankind is told through a fisherman trapped during a storm,” Espejo wrote. “Act 2 uses black, dramatic material, with glances that call upon such natural phenomena as hurricanes and tidal waves to represent the consequences of mankind’s actions on the planet.”

Sebastian Bucknor, the modeling director and a junior double-majoring in business administration and art and design, introduced the concept with a fisherman-inspired look as he paved the way for following models in the act.

“I have some cowboy boots on,” Bucknor said. “Did a shirt, because we’re resourceful and sustainable. Two shirts into a skirt, I have a little vest to represent a formality, I have a fisherman hat. I’m originally from Ghana, West Africa, and we have a hat that the fishermen wear. And so we have a hat that’s big, and then they use that to fish.”

The final act, “The Underbelly,” traversed further beneath the surface of the ocean to the darkest depths of the seafloor. Espejo explained the thematic significance of this portion of the show, conveyed through a series of darker, abstract pieces inspired by sunken treasure, pirates and pearls.

“The appearances are ominous and threatening, revealing the deep-sea animals and the deep-seated dangers beneath the waves,” Espejo wrote. “The act also delves into the problem of environmental degradation, using the use of plastic and torn fabrics to symbolize the destructive effects of human activities on the oceans.”

Through these diverse designs, the show sparked conversations about sustainability, culture and environmental responsibility, which all flow back to the powerful force that connects us — water.

After months of planning and passion, RENA Magazine’s fashion show proved that student-led creativity has no limits. With “Currents” leaving a lasting impression, this growing tradition is sure to keep inspiring for years to come.

“I hope everybody is inspired to get creative with their clothing, whether that manifests in learning how to make or alter clothes, or just dressing in what makes you feel your best,” Verdugo wrote. “Fashion as self expression has been so important to me for the past couple years, and I think everybody could benefit from just giving it a try. To anybody feeling extra bold, come try out for Rena next year!”