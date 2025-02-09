Gifting your significant other their favorite flowers is a classic and inexpensive way to show your love for them.

From traditional gifts like chocolate and flowers to unique experiences and handmade gifts, here are six gift-giving ideas.

The tradition of gift-giving on Valentine’s Day dates back to the 17th century when roses became the flower of choice to mark the day as a representation of love in all its forms. Since then, the gifts we give to our loved ones on Feb. 14 have evolved, ranging from chocolates, teddy bears and roses to more extravagant gifts like earrings and necklaces.

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, many lovebirds may be wondering where to start when getting a heartfelt gift for their significant other. We took it upon ourselves to rank some of the top gifts to give and receive this season and hopefully provide some insight as to where to start.

6. Boxes of chocolate

When you enter a store in February, you’ll be surrounded by the typical heart-shaped box filled with assorted chocolates. Brands like Russell Stover have capitalized on this celebration of love for years.

While this may be the go-to gift, it may not be the best choice. With flavors that may not be everyone’s cup of tea — strawberry creme — to the caramel chocolates guaranteed to leave your jaw aching, these boxes can miss the mark on so many levels. Unless you know that your significant other loves all of the flavors in these assorted boxes, it’s a safer bet to buy them some of their favorite candy instead.

5. Teddy bears

Another quintessential Valentine’s Day gift is the teddy bear. Shelves are lined with bears and various other animals holding hearts that bear phrases such as “I love you” and “hugs and kisses.” However, many people have boatloads of stuffed animals from their childhood, and not to mention, they are not always animals that someone would want to display on their bed. While a teddy bear may provide a fleeting moment of joy, it will most likely end up discarded in a closet somewhere, which is why we advise against giving them as a Valentine’s Day gift.

4. Jewelry

Around this time of year, jewelry commercials are always floating around, leaving the “every kiss begins with Kay” jingle stuck in everyone’s heads. It is always nice to receive a pair of diamond earrings or a heart-shaped necklace.

However, jewelry is an expensive gift that many recipients may never even wear. By giving jewelry, you set a standard of expensive gifts for years to come, and on a day dedicated to showing your love for someone, the most expensive gift is not always the most heartfelt one. For this reason, despite the saying, “diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” we don’t believe jewelry is the best gift to receive on Valentine’s Day.

3. Flowers

Taking the No. 3 spot on our gift ranking are flowers, a great and inexpensive way to show your love for someone. They don’t have to be roses — traditionally associated with Valentine’s Day — and instead can be made even more personable with your significant other’s favorite bouquets. Flowers are a great way to show your love in a way that provides decor and a fresh scent to your partner’s home and will constantly remind them of you.

2. Experiences

There is nothing better than sharing a new experience with someone you love, whether going to a musical or a concert, going out to dinner or simply visiting a place you’ve been wanting to go to as a couple. A shared experience is always a great gift because it allows the gift-giver the ability to control the price of the gift. You can give your partner something as fancy as a nice steak dinner or simply take a trip to their favorite ice cream parlor down the road.

Whether expensive or inexpensive, giving the gift of an experience with your significant other is priceless, allowing you to simply enjoy each other’s company and making this our No. 2 pick for a Valentine’s Day gift.

1. Handmade or personalized gifts

Finally, our top Valentine’s Day gift is something handmade or personalized. This category is broad but can be tailored to best fit your partner. One visit to Etsy and you can buy anything from a custom watercolor portrait or photo flipbook to Funko Pop figurines.

Taking it one step further, you could make something for your partner, whether it be a photo collage, a cute knickknack or a “100 reasons why I love you” jar. Handmade or not, a personalized gift is something your significant other will cherish forever and is guaranteed to love, making it our top pick for Valentine’s Day gifts.

In the end, finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift doesn’t have to be stressful, and should be catered to your partner and the things that make them happy. Whether you opt for a heartfelt personalized gift, a relaxing experience or something a little more extravagant, there’s no wrong choice when it comes to showing your love. Make this year unforgettable with something unique that speaks to your relationship.