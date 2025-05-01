Themed "Pretty in Paris," the event provided a space for members to celebrate their hard work throughout the year with tasty meals, drinks and bonding activities.

Pretty Girls Sweat celebrated women’s achievements in its annual Pink Brunch in Old Union Hall this past Saturday. Themed “Pretty in Paris,” the brunch featured tasty French-inspired food, music and games.

The room was filled with spring-colored pink and red decorations. A replica of the Eiffel Tower wrapped in fairy lights shadowed the corner of the space, and golden balloons spelling “Welcome to Paris” hung from the walls. Falling rose petals were projected onto the wall, adding to the romantic ambience of the event. Speakers played light hip-hop and French music.

“Pink Brunch is our annual banquet that we hold during the spring semester with the aim to bring women on campus together in order to empower, inspire, and celebrate one another,” Gianna Peña, president of Pretty Girls Sweat and a senior majoring in psychology, wrote in an email. “It started virtually during the spring 2021 semester as a way to come together as a community after facing the hardship of the pandemic, while still honoring the organization’s purpose and mission.”

Tables were adorned with white and gold plates, bouquets of flowers and accompanying candles to set the Parisian mood. Other Eiffel Tower decor, like photographs and miniature figures, embellished the room, and each table had framed photos of the E-Board members from the semester at their different events. This reminded guests of the purpose of Pink Brunch — a celebration of Pretty Girls Sweat’s accomplishments throughout the year.

The event began with introductions from the brunch’s co-hosts, Najalie Medina, a senior majoring in nursing, and Precious James, a sophomore at SUNY Oswego majoring in criminal justice. They welcomed the guests and encouraged them to fill out their brunch menus.

The co-hosts then introduced Karen A. Jones, the vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and faculty advisor for the organization, to give a speech. She shared her insights into building a healthy lifestyle, offering advice for self-preservation and improvement by encouraging students to open a savings account, disengage with social media and live their lives to the fullest.

“Be flexible,” Jones said. “Life will be life, and plans will not always work out as you expect. So dare to continue knowing that you have the strength, the endurance and the fortitude to continue.”

Guests had a wide range of culinary selections, from croissant sandwiches and vanilla pancakes with fried chicken to tiramisu and cinnamon rolls. Food was catered by Tiff’s Treats, an independent business started by Tiffany Ajijola, the vice president of Pretty Girls Sweat and a senior majoring in biology. Inspired by her family and friends’ encouragement to pursue baking, Ajijola decided to begin her business.

“They loved it and kept telling me I should share it with more people,” Ajijola wrote in an email. “Eventually, I decided to take the leap and turn my passion into something bigger. My goal is to continue growing Tiff’s Treats into a strong local brand, expand my menu with even more unique treats, and eventually open a small bakery café all while pursuing my medical career.”

Conversation cards were placed around each table, containing questions aimed at sparking meaningful conversation among strangers. Questions ranged from “What is your unpopular opinion?” to “What is the nicest thing someone has done for you?”

Pink Brunch is Pretty Girls Sweat’s biggest event of the year and strives to excite guests. This year’s brunch steered away from its usual style and aimed for new heights with its theme.

“The process of coordinating Pink Brunch was definitely very demanding,” Madison Penn, co-events coordinator and a sophomore majoring in nursing, wrote in an email. “There were various components to think about such as decorations and food. Our Eboard decided on a Paris-themed event but I wanted to switch it up for this event. We usually incorporate a lot of pink and bright colors into our events but I wanted this one to give off a more elegant and mature vibe.”

Following easy conversation and mingling, guests were invited to play an interactive game. Two volunteers were called on stage and asked to list musical artists starting with A to Z, and the slowest to answer lost.

After the games was an award show, where awards were given to attendees, organizations and Pretty Girls Sweat members who played integral roles in events throughout the year. Ranging from Inclusive Leader and Biggest Inspiration to Muscle Mommy, each award highlighted the women that have shaped the organization.

“What makes this year’s Pink Brunch different is that we opened it up to both men and women for the first time, creating a more inclusive environment while still keeping the spotlight on honoring women’s achievements,” Ajijola wrote in an email. “It was a celebration for all to attend, but the awards remained focused on uplifting and recognizing the incredible women in our community.”

As the afternoon came to a close, the E-Board presented guests with a slideshow of memories and events from this year, as this marked Pretty Girls Sweat’s final event of the semester. The photos and videos were a heartwarming reminder of what the organization stands for and what they want audiences to remember after the event.

“We want audiences to leave feeling inspired, empowered, and reminded of the importance of celebrating women’s achievements,“ Ajijola wrote. “We hope everyone, regardless of gender, walks away understanding the power of community, recognition, and support in helping women continue to thrive and break barriers.”