The singer's eighth studio album signals a musical transition in his discography with a series of colorful tracks related to loss and love, influenced by collaborators and cultures around the world.

Ed Sheeran released his eighth studio album, “Play,” last Friday, featuring 13 pop songs with elements of South Asian and Persian music to create a celebratory album of joy and cultural appreciation. “Play” marks a new era for Sheeran as his first release after the mathematical series of his first five albums, and the precursor to the upcoming albums, “Pause,” “Fast Forward,” “Rewind” and “Stop.”

The artist took a different approach to creating this album, drawing inspiration from other cultures and instilling the music with an explorative and colorful vibe. To promote the album, Sheeran performed pop-up concerts from Mexico to India.

“We would pop up anywhere and play, and it would be chaos and creative,” Sheeran said in an interview with CBS News.

The first single, “Azizam,” a Persian title translating to “my dear” or “beloved,” encapsulates the cultural appreciation Sheeran conveys through this album. Sheeran co-wrote “Azizam” with Iranian-born Swedish producer ILYA, who used his Persian culture to help Sheeran create the single.

“I love learning about music and different cultures the more I travel and connect with people,” Sheeran wrote in an Instagram post. “It was like opening a door to a completely new and exciting world.”

The music video also features a Persian-themed wedding starring Googoosh, an Iranian singer and former actress, and Omid Djalili, a British-Iranian comedian and actor. The single peaked at No. 28 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Sheeran collaborated with numerous international artists for several tracks, capturing elements of different cultural music genres.

“Sapphire,” a track featuring background vocals by artist Arijit Singh, draws inspiration from South Asian percussion and includes Sheeran singing in Punjabi. The music video pays homage to its South Asian influences, featuring Bollywood backlots, local markets and riverbanks reminiscent of the region.

“Sapphire was the first song I finished for ‘Play’ that made me know where the album was heading,” Sheeran said in a press release. “It’s why I finished the recording process in Goa surrounded by some of the best musicians in India. It was an incredible creative process. I shot the music video with Liam and Nic across my India tour earlier this year, we wanted to showcase the beauty and breadth of the country and its culture.”

“Sapphire” was a worldwide hit, reaching the top 10 on iTunes’ Global Digital Artist Rank and No. 8 on the Billboard Global 200.

Besides the cultural scope of this album, some tracks signify Sheeran’s typical songwriting and lyricism, incorporating themes of love and relationships. “Old Phone,” the second single released, embraces themes of nostalgia after Sheeran discovers his old cell phone, which contains pictures and messages from friends with whom he no longer keeps in touch or who have since passed.

“Camera,” one of the more romantic songs on the album, discusses being so infatuated with one’s partner and the need to capture every moment with them. The music video features “Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor, who portrays Cherry Seaborn, recreating moments from her and Sheeran’s relationship and celebrating their love while maintaining her privacy.

“In Other Words,” “The Vow” and “A Little More” also relate to Sheeran’s wife, all serving as a declaration of love. Each song encapsulates how Sheeran embraces all aspects of his wife, even the difficult parts. These love songs sound reminiscent of Sheeran’s previous work “+,” “x”, “÷,” “=” and “-.”

On Sheeran’s 2023 album “-,” the artist wrote about difficult moments of his life. These hardships continued to inspire him for “Play.” The leading track, “Opening,” deals with the passing of Sheeran’s best friend, Jamal Edwards, and Sheeran’s wife’s cancer diagnosis. Although this album was partly inspired by the dark periods of Sheeran’s life, it clearly expresses the overwhelming love Sheeran has for his family.

In addition to Sheeran’s romantic tunes, he also includes songs about fatherhood. The song “For Always” serves as a heartwarming dedication to his daughters: “From your first breath till my last day / Whether I’m by your side / Or a thousand miles away / I’m forever, I’m for always.”

Additionally, a deluxe vinyl track on “Play,” “Regrets,” deals with the emotional burden Sheeran experiences being away from his children. The songs provide emotional insight into Sheeran’s experience as a father, a significant part of the artist’s life that he typically keeps private.

As a whole, this album represents the evolution of Sheeran as an artist through his individual experiences. He embraces cultural appreciation across music genres, incorporating Persian and South Asian musical influences. Sheeran reflects on his romantic and familial relationships, giving listeners a consistent experience that coincides with his previous album releases while also providing something new.

This unique album is worth a listen, allowing you to travel the world on an emotional journey of loss and love.

Rating: 5/5