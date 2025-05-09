Performers from the wedding parties and the Pakistani Student Association’s E-Board took to the dance floor during the celebration.

The Mandela Room was transformed into a wedding hall this past Monday, bringing the experience of an authentic Pakistani ceremony to the campus community.

The Pakistani Student Association, an organization that shares the rich history and traditions of Pakistan, held its annual Mock Shaadi this past Monday in the Mandela Room.

Shaadi, which translates to wedding in Hindi and Urdu, refers to the specific customs, culture and community surrounding both Indian and Pakistani weddings. Mock Shaadi brought the full experience of an authentic Pakistani wedding to the campus community, all while highlighting the culture’s vibrancy and elegance.

“I want people to feel like they were invited into something real — like they were actually part of a Pakistani wedding, not just watching one,” Maha Naeem, the organization’s president and a junior majoring in integrative neuroscience, wrote in an email. “These weddings aren’t just about tradition — they’re about connection, community, and family. So much effort, emotion, and love goes into every little thing — from the dances to the decor to the games — and I hope people see that.”

“I want them to walk away feeling like they experienced that warmth and that beautiful chaos,” she continued. “Especially for people who aren’t Pakistani or didn’t grow up around this, I hope they leave with a deeper appreciation for our culture — like, ‘Wow, this is what it feels like to be part of it.’”

The Mandela Room was decked out in shades of white, gold and light blues, as the colors tied into the bride’s lehenga. The stage at the front of the room had a wildflower and pink and red roses arch, set against the backdrop of light blue and white silk curtains. Rose petals were scattered across the stage in front of the seats of honor that the bride and groom took upon arrival.

The decorations and layouts of the tables were inspired by formal wedding plans, as each table had white and gold plates and gold silverware topped off with artfully folded light blue cloth napkins. The centerpieces varied from table to table, as some had floral centerpieces and others had golden candle assortments, all tying back to the decorations on the stage.

Guests enjoyed a snack table throughout the night with an abundance of options from different countries to promote inclusivity. There were multicolored macarons, chocolate-filled biscuits, spicy gummy candy in little bags and different flavors of lychee jelly cups. The wedding cake was the snack table’s centerpiece, as its assortment of pink and white flowers stood out against the light white frosting of the cake.

A separate table off to the side of the room offered orange and blue frosting cupcakes to the guests. Each cupcake was decorated with flowers and sugar pearls.

Near the stage, guests took pictures in a small setup of string lights, pink silk curtains and even more wildflowers, commemorating the event and their glamorous outfits with photos with friends and fellow organization members.

Before the event began, attendees started the night with a few first-come, first-served appetizers, including samosas, tandoori chicken, salad, a savory noodle dish and raita — a yogurt-based condiment popular among South Asian countries. Drinks were provided to guests, with a table near the back of the room offering various brands of soda, water and several flavors of Red Bull.

As the lights dimmed and guests took to their seats, members of the PSA E-Board were announced and came out in traditional South Asian attire. Interns were introduced one by one in a grand entrance as their contributions to the event and the organization were shared with the audience.

Naeem took a moment to thank several organizations in attendance, the choreographers for putting together the upcoming performances and others who helped to make Mock Shaadi come to life.

“Mock Shaadi is our way of bringing a full-on Pakistani wedding experience to campus,” Naeem wrote. “For me, it’s more than just an event — it’s a way to recreate the chaos, joy, and togetherness I felt growing up going to shaadis in Pakistan.”

“I remember staying up all night with my cousins the night before weddings, cramming in last-minute dance practices, arguing over outfits or who’s off-beat — but still having the best time,” she continued. “That whole vibe of being in a shaadi ka ghar (a wedding house) — where the pressure is on, and everyone is screaming at each other, but it’s all love and laughter — that’s what we try to bring into Mock Shaadi.” (1)

Shortly after the introductions, a game of musical chairs began with volunteers from the crowd ranging from visiting high schoolers to members of other cultural organizations invited to play. The game was the most interactive portion of the night, as audience members were encouraged to cheer on their friends to win the game.

Following this, the bride, Ushima Chowdhury, entered with her bridal party. She was dressed in a lavender lehenga complete with silver accents, complemented with gold jewelry and a maang tikka — a type of head jewelry meant to ward off any negative energy, symbolizing blessings and protection for the journey ahead. The soft, melodic tune of “Kudmayi (Film Version)” by Pritam, Shahid Mallya and Amitabh Bhattacharya played as she made her way across the room and onto the stage.

Chowdhury, a senior majoring in biochemistry, described why she participated in Mock Shaadi.

“Although I’ve only been part of the Bangali Student Association for the past four years, I always made sure to attend all the major banquets — including mock shaadi itself,” Chowdhury, a senior majoring in biochemistry, wrote. “With planning mock Gaye holud for BSA, I’ve always loved mock wedding festivities and thought it would be an amazing way to end [off] my time in Binghamton with my friends.”

The groom made his entrance along with his wedding party, as several of the groomsmen carried him in, led by members of the bridal party. They excitedly made their way down the aisle towards the bride, with the groom ending the procession with a brief solo dance.

Several of the cultural organizations that were invited to the event, including the Arab Student Association, Bangali Student Association, Hindu Student Council, Muslim Student Association, Sikh & Punjabi Student Association and the Indian International Student Union, were encouraged to take pictures with the bride and groom after their grand entrance.

The bride and groom then took to the center of the room and sat side by side, eagerly awaiting the performances.

The initial dances were led by a group of women, followed by a group of men. Both parties danced to a mashup of various Bollywood songs, including “Sajna, Say Yes To The Dress” by Badshah and Payal Dev and “Diwali Mela Final” by Alex and kiran.

“We just wanted to focus on making it feel as real and full of energy as an actual shaadi,” Naeem wrote. “Every part of the planning — the messiness, the last-minute changes, the late-night rehearsals — has been true to life, and that’s what gives the event its soul.”

The bride and groom were then treated to an E-Board dance, followed by an energetic performance by Binghamton Bhangra members. Halfway through group performances from the wedding parties, the bride and groom surprised the audience by joining in.

Dinner was served shortly after the performances and included naan, rice, chana masala and paneer tikka masala served with mixed vegetables.

While no real vows were made, the bride and groom followed the other aspects of a desi wedding, with extravagant entrances and an open dance floor. Another tradition was the cutting of the cake. It was the most anticipated part of the night, as guests excitedly waited for the bride and groom to share the cake with one another. The moment was met with raucous cheers and applause from the audience, most notably when the groom decided to feed the bride a piece of the cake as “Apna Bana Le” played in the background.

Shortly after sharing the cake, the bride and groom took to the floor to share their first dance. Starting slow, the dance allowed the audience to fully appreciate the details in their wedding outfits, as a spotlight allowed for the gold accents in the bride’s lehenga to stand out, complementing the groom’s dark purple kurta.

It wasn’t long before the audience joined the dance floor, as the E-Board encouraged people to join in group celebratory dances with the bride and groom. They danced along to hits like “Sadi Gali,” ending the night with a dance party.

“I think it brings something really warm and fun to campus that people don’t get to experience often,” Naeem wrote of Mock Shaadi. “It’s not just a cultural show — it’s an invitation to be part of something. You walk in and feel like you’re at a real wedding, not just watching one. And especially with how stressful school can get, it’s nice to have a night where everyone’s just celebrating together, dancing, eating good food, and laughing. It’s one of those events that reminds you how special the community can feel when it’s done with heart.”