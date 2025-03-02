Loaded nachos, cookie dough bites and chocolate-covered strawberries were among the offerings at the Food Co-op’s Valentine’s Day-themed NOWL.

It offered plant-based foods and drinks to students looking for an alternative to what's offered at the dining halls.

The Food Co-op presented an “Of Love and Friendship”-themed NOWL last Wednesday when it served food from 9 p.m. to midnight. A late Valentine’s Day gathering, it included loaded nachos, cookie dough bites, cajun fried pickles, pretzel bites with queso and chocolate-covered strawberries.

A student-run, organic and vegan cafe located in the University Union Undergrounds that brings plant-based delights to campus, the Food Co-op’s NOWL offerings were not only delicious but affordable. Everything on the menu was no more than $6.

Unique drink options like a beet lemonade called Love Potion, a tangy strawberry vanilla kombucha, and red velvet hot chocolate added to the theme. One standout dish was the cajun fried pickles — which were fiery, tangy and perfectly crispy — something you wouldn’t find anywhere else on campus.

What truly made the experience special was the cozy and inviting atmosphere. The dim lighting, sunset lamps and fairy lights created a warm and vibrant environment that allowed the conversations in the room to overpower the music. It was a space where students could unwind, enjoy good food and feel at home.

Ashley Dua, the general manager of the Co-op and a senior majoring in political science, described the typical environment students can expect when visiting the Co-op.

“People that come here really become regulars pretty often and then everyone kind of just becomes friends from coming here so much,” Dua said. “I really like having a space where everyone’s just really friendly. Everyone shares the same environmental and sustainability motives and goals. Everyone’s also really open to meeting new people.”

Tom Holland, the co-op’s kitchen manager and a graduate student pursuing a Master’s in Adolescent Education, shared the mission of NOWL and the menu choices.

“I would say the main vision is to offer a more inclusive late night dining option because obviously the dining halls on campus do night owls, where they serve mozzarella sticks and pizza logs and things like that,” Holland said. “A lot of things that plant-based students can’t eat.”

What makes the Food Co-op truly remarkable is that it’s entirely student-run. There are no professional chefs or hired managers, just a team of passionate students working together to bring a vision to life.

The event also highlighted the growing demand for more inclusive dining options on campus. Students with dietary restrictions often struggle to find affordable, satisfying meals at night, and NOWL provided a refreshing alternative to the usual Late Nite you would find at Appalachian Collegiate Center or Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center. The success of the event showed that plant-based food can be just as indulgent and comforting as traditional options.

“I think that this sort of spawned from that because we wanted vegan students to have an option where they could have nachos and fried pickles and sweet things like chocolate covered strawberries and things like that you normally wouldn’t be [able to get as] vegan on campus,” Holland said. “I think that’s the mission of the Food Co-op as a whole, to give students more dining options who don’t usually have them.”