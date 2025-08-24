As a spectacular blend of artistry and creativity, Mountanview Jams returns for all students to hear.

In a vibrant display of community, music and immense vocal talent, the first Mountainview Jams of the semester took Appalachian Dining Hall by storm this Saturday — highlighting student musicians and faculty alike.

Held at the amphitheater under Appalachian Dining Hall at 5:15 p.m., the event provided an open performance environment where inclusivity was the priority and everyone was welcome. Since its founding in 2019 by Dr. Dana Stewart, collegiate professor for Mountainview and an associate professor in Italian and medieval studies, and her husband, Bob Rynone, Mountainview Jams has become a staple of Binghamton University student life. With a full band setup, professional stage equipment and an open invitation to all skill levels and styles, the Jams give every participant what Stewart calls a “rock-star welcome.”

The evening kicked off with “Dr. Dana & the Jam Dept.,” led by Stewart and Rynone, featuring local artist Bob Alan Bricks on drums and Jams intern Calan Ibrahim ’25 on bass. The band frequently rotates its cast of student musicians and interns, keeping each show fresh and collaborative.

Following their set, Mountainview Jams social media intern and first-year master of business administration student Sarah Zarember ’24 delivered a moving performance of “Feeling Good,” popularized by renditions from Nina Simone and Michael Bublé. Her emotional vibrato and vocals carried across the amphitheater, heightening excitement for the rest of the night.

From there, the stage belonged to the students. Performers showcased a mix of original songs, covers and spontaneous collaborations. Some were seasoned musicians who commanded the spotlight with ease, while others were first-timers discovering the thrill of live performance. Each act was met with enthusiastic applause, creating an atmosphere where every performer, regardless of experience, felt supported and celebrated.

For Stewart, that growth and encouragement are at the heart of Mountainview Jams.

“I love to see people stepping up and challenging themselves, and I feel like the confidence that they gain by doing that transfers over into all areas of their life,” Stewart said. “So it’s not even just about the performing and the fun. It feels like it’s about personal growth and community and even mental health.”

Mountainview Jams thrives on collaboration and community, bringing together students, faculty and staff in a shared love of music. Performers often join forces for impromptu duets, group songs or full-band collaborations, creating a sense of camaraderie both on stage and in the audience.

The event’s inclusive spirit extended beyond the music, as even Sylvester, the Mountainview Jams mascot, made an appearance, posing for photos with attendees and adding a playful energy to the afternoon. From first-time performers to seasoned musicians, everyone had a chance to connect, celebrate each other’s talents and share in a truly communal experience.

After the event, Stewart highlighted the importance and purpose of Mountainview Jams.

“In my experience, music — especially live music — brings people together,” Stewart wrote. “In a world where many of us feel isolated from each other, music can connect us, strongly and quickly! Also, there have been many recent studies showing the positive effects of music (whether we are making it or listening to it) on both mental and physical health.”

“So what we are doing is fun, it also has so many benefits to all who participate in any way,” she continued.

The event thrived thanks to the team of student interns — dubbed the “Dream Team” by Stewart — who manage sound, lighting, signups, social media and more. Their efforts ensure that each Jam runs smoothly, while also providing valuable experience in teamwork, leadership and music production.

“Although I have only been here for one short year, I can most certainly say that Mountainview Jams is one of the most incredible things on campus,” Caleb Huchro, a Jams intern and sophomore majoring in environmental science, wrote. “It provides students a safe and respectful atmosphere to share a slice of themselves with the people of Mountainview College and Appalachian Dining Hall. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are from, if you have a song to share, then Mountainview Jams is here to help facilitate you every step of the way.”

At its heart, Mountainview Jams is about more than live music — it’s about fostering friendship, creativity and inclusivity on campus, making it one of the most impactful traditions at Binghamton University.