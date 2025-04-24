In an uplifting celebration of culture and unity, MajorNoir’s gala showcased talent and exciting dance numbers from four student contestants.

MajorNoir, the University’s majorette dance team, hosted its inaugural gala “Dancing with the Noirettes” on Sunday, an extravagant and awe-inspiring celebration of Black majorette dance. The event, inspired by “Dancing with the Stars,” featured various performances in a dance competition.

“MajorNoir is a dance organization made up of passionate, talented dancers known as the Noirettes,” Horisia Smith, MajorNoir’s president and second choreographer, wrote in an email. “We express ourselves through the art of dance by combining creativity, imagination, confidence, and joy. As a Black majorette-style dance team, MajorNoir celebrates the rich diversity of Black dance styles across the diaspora.”

“Our mission is not only to perform, but also to uplift, educate, and represent the POC community here at Binghamton University,” Smith, a senior majoring in biology, continued. “We take pride in showcasing our sisterhood, artistry, and cultural knowledge with every step we take.”

The atmosphere of the gala reflected Smith’s vision. Old Union Hall was decorated in black and red, and each table was adorned with feather centerpieces. Doors opened at 6 p.m. to a mocktail hour accompanied by live music from LARJ, a Binghamton-based student band, which set a relaxed mood. Guests arrived wearing formal attire, like suits and evening gowns, fitting the elegance of the night’s theme of “burlesque.”

Smith, who served as the event’s coordinator and ensured the gala ran smoothly, described the gala’s planning process.

“I oversaw the theme, logistics, and performer coordination and ensured every element aligned with the heart and mission of MajorNoir,” Smith wrote. “My goal was to design an event that not only highlighted our artistry but also uplifted our community, celebrated Black excellence, and left a lasting mark on our campus.”

The night began with an electric majorette performance from the MajorNoir team to a mashup of “Show Me How You Burlesque” from the 2010 film, “Burlesque,” and “Run the World (Girls)” by Beyonce from her 2018 Coachella performance. The Noirettes dazzled the crowd with their precise moves and high kicks, wearing sparkly red dresses and bringing up the energy.

Next, the dance competition began, featuring four contestants who co-created their choreography and performed with Noirettes. Smith said the competition allowed contestants to express themselves while showcasing their cultural pride.

A panel of judges watched each performance, providing feedback and deciding each contestant’s score.

The panel consisted of Keilys Nuñez, a senior majoring in psychology who serves as president of MODA, a hip-hop and street-style dance on campus; Jocelyn Ghanney, a junior double-majoring in neuroscience and human development who serves as president of Uyai Nnua, Binghamton’s African dance ensemble; and Keanna White ’24, a founding MajorNoir E-Board member and the organization’s second president.

Donjulio Xavier, a sophomore double-majoring in economics and Spanish, performed first, choosing a salsa and meringue piece to “You Rock My World” by Michael Jackson that featured a flashy reveal using a masquerade mask. The judges complimented the dance’s Latin-inspired choreography and stage presence.

Next, Tomi Adetunji, a senior majoring in computer science, performed a piece with a Noirette, including songs from the film “Mamma Mia” and a powerful step-dance to “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna.

After the dances, a runway segment highlighted the audience’s formal attire, and the Binghamton Ballroom Dance Club graced the stage with a captivating guest performance to “Candy” by Doja Cat.

Kweku Ashon, a senior majoring in economics, performed a chemistry-filled number dressed as a police officer while his Noirette partner dressed as a prisoner.

“I try to mix the sexy and the fun, kind of bringing around an Afrobeat style to it and just having fun,” Ashon said.

Chidi Okoro, the fourth contestant of the night and a sophomore majoring in computer engineering, was the last to perform and gave an exciting dance filled with impressive partner tricks. The dance featured many references to drum majors and majorette dancing, an important part of historically Black colleges and universities.

Dinner was served with catering provided by Kobe’s Kitchen, a New York City-based traveling food service. The E-Board was then introduced, dressed in sophisticated red evening gowns. During speeches by E-Board members, the club’s past presidents were acknowledged for their roles in creating the organization.

“MajorNoir is more than a Black majorette dance team,” Michaelle LouisJacques, MajorNoir’s vice president and a junior majoring in integrative neuroscience, said. “It’s a space where culture meets confidence, where rhythm meets resilience, and where every eight-count brings us closer together. We are deeply grateful for the women who carry the torch before us and the ones who carry it now.”

Round two of the competition continued with new choreography from the finalists, Ashon and Okoro.

The night was rounded out by performances by the E-Board, another guest performance by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. and a final high-energy, burlesque-inspired number by the MajorNoir team. In the end, Okoro was announced as the winner of the competition.

“Dancing with the Noirettes” was a thrilling display of Black dance, from majorette dancing and step dance to salsa, and a celebration of the community MajorNoir fostered with its first gala.

“At its core, the MajorNoir Gala is about visibility, voice, and vibe,” Smith wrote. “It’s our way of saying: We are here. We are powerful. And we are MAJOR.”