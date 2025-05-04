Keynote speaker Ezequiel Pujols was invited by the Latin American Student Union to perform at their annual open mic night and art showcase.

LASU hosted Bronx-based musician Ezequiel Pujols to share insight into his artistic process and held an open mic showcase for talented students to share their creativity through speech and song.

In a night that celebrated art, inclusion, talent and inspiration through a vibrant cultural lens, the Latin American Student Union held its biannual Palabras event this past Tuesday.

Held every semester, Palabras is an art showcase and open mic night where students can perform their creative work. This semester’s event was emceed by Isabella Florentino, LASU’s La Voz coordinator and junior majoring in business administration.

Inspired by the iconic Nuyorican Poets Café of New York City’s Lower East Side — a cornerstone for poetry, music and the arts since 1973 — Palabras brought that creative spirit to Binghamton University. Donna Villa, LASU’s president and a senior double-majoring in political science and history, elaborated on the event’s inclusiveness.

“Palabras, which is hosted biannually, is an open mic event inspired by the Nuyorican Cafe in NYC,” Villa wrote in an email. “Like the cafe, we aim to provide a free space for students of color to perform and watch art in all forms. We strive to create solidarity and a community through every event we host and Palabras is art focused which [has] always been a core element to LASU.”

The event started at 8:30 p.m. in the University Union’s Underground Lounge and featured singer Ezequiel Pujols, a Dominican artist from the Bronx, as the keynote speaker. He was invited to perform by the LASU E-Board, which said it admired his music and felt his message aligned with the goals of Palabras.

The event was an all-inclusive showcase, offering a space for people of color to express themselves through art and storytelling. Free refreshments were provided to attendees, creating a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere.

Florentino interviewed Pujols for around an hour, discussing his music career, creative process and the challenges of songwriting and being inspired. Pujols offered thoughtful advice and reflected on his growth as an artist to the audience.

During the event, several people practiced their chosen art forms on stage, including Pujols, who sang a selection of bachata covers and original songs for the audience.

“It was amazing having Ezequiel Pujols for the event as he brought such great insight for aspiring artists,” Villa wrote in an email. “He’s a young up and coming artist from the Bronx and our executive board has listened to his music before so it was an honor to interview him.”

Pujols performed pieces that blended Spanish and English lyrics, showcasing his bilingual artistry and adding a personal, cultural layer to his music.

Some of Pujols’s most popular tracks include “Who Can Blame Her,” which has amassed over 10 million streams on Spotify and “Every Night,” which has over 1.3 million streams. With 418,536 monthly listeners as of May, he has built an impressive following as an emerging verified artist.

Some highlights of the evening included an engaging presentation by Jayden Perez, the LASU secretary and junior majoring in psychology, where he ranked various Dominican dishes. Ashley Mera, the organization’s historian and a senior majoring in economics, followed with a heartfelt rendition of “I See the Light” from Disney’s “Tangled,” adding even more vocal talent to the event.

The event saw a strong turnout, which members of other organizations in attendance attributed to the open, inviting atmosphere. The energy in the room was supportive and uplifting, creating a sense of community transcending organizational boundaries. Palabras proved to be more than just a showcase — it was a safe space for expression and connection, encouraging creativity and cultural pride while allowing anyone who felt inspired to step up to the mic and perform.

“My favorite part was when multiple [general body] members performed their art of choice,” Villa wrote in an email. “I love to see all the talent and see how this space provides them with a stage to showcase their talents.”

Pujols echoed this sentiment, sharing how LASU’s Palabras allowed him to reflect upon his artistry while engaging with other aspiring creatives.

“I absolutely loved my experience at Binghamton’s PALABRAS event,” Pujols wrote. “My goal was really to encourage every artist and even non-artist in the room to go after whatever they’re passionate about. In the end, I found myself inspired by everyone else. It was amazing getting to see some students share some of their own talents and interests.”