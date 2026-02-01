Khalid's most recent album unravels the messy complexity of human relationships with tracks dedicated to embracing independence and finding oneself.

Khalid’s newest album, “after the sun goes down,” explores themes of love, freedom and confidence to express one’s emotional honesty. Released in October 2025, the album provides more nightlife energy compared to his previous works as an album built for those aimless late-night drives with your friends. It touches on the messy romance of yearning for someone, while remaining clear about your own boundaries and self-worth.



Khalid is known for making personal and relatable music, but this new project reflects him stepping into a different direction — one where he’s more open about settling into his identity and encouraging others to do the same. In the album’s rollout, Khalid has discussed letting his music show more facets of his personality. He told Billboard that the album showcased “not just [his] moody side, but the fun side. The flirty side.”



Among the many standout songs, three in particular, “instant,” “yes no maybe” and “please don’t call (333),” have gained the most traction after the album’s release, with themes exploring individual emotional depth and the complexity of relationships.



The track “instant” is all about the split second when you realize that your relationship is no longer casual and has moved on to something more. Khalid’s lyrics are direct and intimate, as if he is asking someone to take a risk with him to explore the new dynamics of a blooming relationship. Lyrics like “Would you be open / To meeting me here tonight?” and “We can go friends to lovers” show the vulnerability of his desires within his work. It’s one of those songs that captures the feeling of realizing you want more, even if it would change everything.



Then there’s “yes no maybe,” a song about living with the confusion of mixed signals and “situationships.” It replicates the wandering of a late-night drive and not knowing where you may end up, with “Another sleepless night / On the 405 / Driving to your house,” setting the tone. Later, Khalid begs for clarity and reassurance, “Tell me I’m not alone, give me that safety / So I’m not holdin’ on to yes, no, maybe.” It’s romantic yet anxious, knowing you will always care about someone who won’t fully choose you back.



And finally, “please don’t call (333)” might be the album’s clearest boundary-setting song. The song explores the idea of not cleaning other people’s mess and that you should not call if you are drunk, expecting that person to always be there for you. “Four shots in, now you’re on the phone” and “I ain’t tryna worry ‘bout you tomorrow,” followed by the repeated message to “dial 333.” “333” is not a real number, but works as a symbolic metaphor to call literally any other number. It demonstrates Khalid’s newfound self respect, learning to prioritize himself over other people and their drama while staying true to who he is.



Overall, “after the sun goes down” feels like Khalid finally acknowledging his identity and understanding his wants and needs. It’s an album that balances loving others but also taking care of yourself. There are many people who can relate to these exact feelings of confusion and passion, making his album appealing and always relatable to his listeners.



Rating: 5/5