Coming off of a three-year hiatus, Joji returns to tease his upcoming album — dropping three new singles with echoes to his lo-fi roots through hazy production and vulnerable songwriting.

After three years of no releases, singer-songwriter Joji’s long-awaited return feels like a much-needed surprise for all of us. His last studio album, “SMITHEREENS,” dropped in November 2022, leaving fans with the familiar mix of emotional feels and late-night replay value.



Now, Joji embarks into a new era with three singles — “PIXELATED KISSES,” “If It Only Gets Better” and “Past Won’t Leave My Bed” — to tease his upcoming fourth album “Piss In The Wind,” scheduled to be released Feb. 6. What makes the releases of these singles exciting is each of their unique meanings. For example, “PIXELATED KISSES” is Joji’s first release under his own record label, Palace Creek, which makes the music more personal and reflects a carefully calculated decision to be his own artist.



“PIXELATED KISSES” captures the frustration of long-distance relationships — being emotionally attached but physically isolated, only able to see the people you love through technology, which fails to carry real comfort. The song is very aggressive in tone and texture, with the feeling of being gritty, distorted and restless. The title’s phrasing ties back to the significance of the song, with the word pixelated suggesting that you can see the person, but cannot feel them. It is affection that arrives late, if it arrives at all.



“If It Only Gets Better” describes the bridge between Joji’s past and present, grounded in sonic ambience rather than a defined lyrical structure. It has the vibe of hopelessly staring at the ceiling alone at 3 a.m., wondering if life starts to get better, will you be too exhausted to enjoy it?



Many listeners interpret this song as the duality of battling emotional burnout and believing that things could eventually improve, but not having enough energy to care. That inner turmoil proves to be the song’s main focus. Even if life gets better, you might end up being too fixated on what has already happened to appreciate all it has to offer.



The third single, “Past Won’t Leave My Bed,” is a Joji classic — a piano-driven ballad that captures the conflict of being unable to move on even when a relationship is over. The song reflects on the constant reminders of an ex through your surroundings, with sleep becoming an unconscious escape and the only temporary relief. It’s one of the darkest but most poignant and resounding themes across Joji’s work as a musician — that you don’t heal, you only pass out. It’s one of the most reassuring songs for longtime fans, with the kind of songwriting Joji has always done best: something simple, intimate and brutal.



These three new tracks feel like a trailer for Joji’s new album, each with its own standout moments emphasizing the loneliness of digital distance, emotional fatigue and overpowering memories. It’s a sign that Joji isn’t just returning, but is ready to make an emotional impact on his listeners with the same emotional honesty that made “SMITHEREENS” stick in the first place.



Rating: 4/5