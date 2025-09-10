Hosted by Gathering Hearts of Light, the event was a celebration of local spirituality where guests participated in various readings and connected with local vendors.

The Phelps Mansion Museum hosted its biannual Psychic Fair last weekend, an event aimed at sharing the local spiritual community with a larger audience. Vendors, psychic mediums and ghost hunters filled the great hall of the mansion, creating a friendly atmosphere to share in the mysticism at the root of the event.

Guests walked around and explored the event’s offerings. Many vendors sold handmade items, which emphasized the fair’s core messages of creating a safe space based on people’s personal connection to spirituality.

“The history behind the Psychic Fair at the Phelps Mansion Museum is very simple,” Lorie Jarrold, a vendor and member of Gathering Hearts of Light, the group that founded the Psychic Fair, wrote. “A group of psychics decided to attend the ghost tours at the museum one October. Since we all felt wonderful energy at the place, we thought it would be a wonderful place to host a Psychic Fair.”

The community of the Psychic Fair was exceptionally positive. Guests could strike up a conversation with anyone and be met with kindness and enthusiasm to exchange stories. Vendors and guests connected over their shared experiences and relationships to spirituality, creating a personal connection for everyone at the event.

One vendor, Dr. Pearl Reed-Klein, an adjunct associate professor of psychology at SUNY Sullivan and the owner of Sky Visions, her brand where she creates jewelry and teaches workshops, said the Psychic Fair is a holistic experience.

“I like positive energy, and I like to be involved in different types of shows or events that do have a spiritual element to them,” Dr. Klein said. “Some regular craft shows don’t have that, but people here are seeking to find meaning to their lives and to just be a healthier person, mentally and physically.”

For guests seeking inner guidance, a variety of options from tarot card readings to spiritual aura painting were available. For additional protection, crystals embedded in jewelry and everyday items, like pens and tea strainers, were for sale.

“What I love about doing readings at the fair is that you can touch base with a large group of people,” Reverend Katey Gabello, a psychic medium who has been practicing for over 30 years and is a founding member of Gathering Hearts of Light, wrote. “Through the connection with the spirit world the reader is able to bring in upliftment, guidance and healing. That’s a big part of why I do this work.”

As a hub of positive energy, everyone could find their own tie to spirituality through the event’s many facets. Along with embracing spirituality, guests experienced different perspectives and connected with new people.

Attendees are always welcome to reach out to the psychics for more information and connect with the vendors after the event, ensuring that the community continues to grow. Above all, the two-day Psychic Fair is a culmination of the spirituality seen in Binghamton, and a compelling celebration and reminder of its existence.

“The purpose of the Psychic Fair is to give people who believe [in] communication between the spirit world and us, a place to do so,” Jarrold wrote. “A place with psychics/mediums who legitimately practice their skill to present a positive message that is for the client’s best and highest interest.”