Hosted by SAPB, the event brought a sense of nostalgia for many students and explored the Nickelodeon actor's iconic roles.

The Student Association Programming Board brought Jerry Trainor, the beloved actor who starred in childhood favorites “iCarly” and “Drake & Josh,” to the Anderson Center on Monday night for an evening that felt like a full-circle moment for many students.

Trainor, best known for his roles as Spencer Shay and Crazy Steve on Nickelodeon, brought an energy that was both chaotic and charming, much like his on-screen persona. From the moment he stepped on stage, the crowd’s excitement was clear. Students cheered, shouted quotes from “iCarly” and some even arrived dressed as characters from the show, creating an atmosphere that felt like a reunion.

Before Trainor took the stage, Basil Lambros, SAPB’s comedy chair and a senior majoring in biomedical engineering, and Angela Kim, the vice comedy chair and a sophomore majoring in business administration, welcomed the audience and thanked the Anderson Center staff for their support. The anticipation built until Trainor finally appeared under the spotlight, met with a roar that echoed throughout the theater.

“I am always hoping for excitement from our students when bringing an act,” Atticus Fauci, vice president of programming for the Student Association and a senior majoring in economics, wrote in an email. “I got a lot of people texting me saying thank you for bringing my idol. He surprisingly has a cult following here on campus. Oh and buying tickets of course! Which we had no problem doing for this event.”

Behind the scenes, the SAPB comedy team worked to curate a lineup that resonates with students’ shared nostalgia.

“We look for comedians and acts that students will instantly connect with — people who spark nostalgia or are trending within the Binghamton community,” Kim wrote in an email. “For example, bringing Jerry Trainor was special because so many of us grew up watching iCarly, so seeing him live felt like a full-circle moment. We try to balance recognizable names with performers who bring high-energy, relatable humor that fits the campus vibe.”

The E-Board also relies heavily on student feedback to shape its choices. At the start of the fall semester, the board sends a Google form out to “gauge students’ interests,” and it frequently checks social media trends for popular figures audiences would want to see.

Right from the start, Trainor set the tone with his signature self-aware humor. After greeting the audience, he joked that visiting Binghamton made him want to move here, adding that he loved it and gave a special shoutout to the “rigatoni ala vodka” from Lost Dog Café & Lounge.

The night unfolded like a mix between stand-up comedy and storytelling, blending behind-the-scenes anecdotes with reflections on his career. He spoke about his first job at SeaWorld, selling soda and churros, before realizing in high school that acting provided him a creative outlet. When he stopped trying to fit himself into roles that boxed him in, he realized his passion was comedy, and that’s what people connected with.

Trainor recounted how he landed his role as Crazy Steve. He admitted that he originally didn’t want the part, explaining that his dream was to be on Saturday Night Live. His agent convinced him to take the role, one that ultimately launched his career.

“I went nuts, and I just remember seeing the casting director’s eyes just light up,” Trainor said, reenacting his audition.

At one point, Trainor asked the audience to choose between his two most iconic characters, Crazy Steve or Spencer Shay. The theater erupted as fans shouted their answers, with Spencer winning by a landslide.

The comedy chairs led a “This or That” lightning round, prompting spontaneous, quick-witted responses from Trainor that showed off his improv chops. Later, the audience was invited to ask questions ranging from his favorite “iCarly” memories to what he hopes to do next.

When asked what impact he hopes to leave on his audience, Trainor didn’t hesitate.

“I just want to make people laugh,” Trainor said with a simple but honest answer that summed up his philosophy on comedy.

He also shared that he hopes to return to sitcoms in the future, explaining that physical, expressive comedy, like what he did in “iCarly,” is where he feels most alive.

Reflecting on the event, Kim emphasized SAPB’s goal to foster connection through comedy.

“Our goal is to get students more involved in our Binghamton community and help them build real connections — especially now, when so much of our social life happens online,” Kim wrote. “Since SAPB is students planning events for students, we really try to create experiences that feel personal and fun.”

Her favorite moment of the night captured that perfectly.

“Seeing the crowd’s reaction when [Trainor] walked on stage — the cheers, the flashlights, the excitement,” Kim wrote. “You could feel the nostalgia hit all at once.”

Fauci echoed that sentiment, noting that SAPB’s mission is centered around creativity and community.

“It’s hard to define what SAPB is about,” Fauci wrote. “From being a part of this organization for most of my college years, I’d say it’s about celebrating creatives and making the event enjoyable for everyone involved. This show definitely saw to this, Jerry had a blast, the crowd seemingly loved it, and my E-Board had a lot of fun during and after the event.”

He added that accessibility was another key priority this year. The E-Board lowered ticket prices and eliminated ticket fees to make the event as affordable as possible for students.

As the night came to a close, Trainor left students with advice that mirrored his comedic yet heartfelt nature — to follow what makes them laugh and to keep pursuing what feels right, even if it’s unpredictable.

“Remember your humanity and connect with each other, and make art for each other,” Trainor said. “It’s cyclical, and it’s more interesting than anything a computer can spit out.”