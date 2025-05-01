With a large ensemble cast, many actors play two characters from Wonderland and the real world, connected by their storylines.

The reimagined version of Lewis Carroll's 'Alice in Wonderland' takes place in 1940s England during World War II, where the characters rely on their imagination to escape their tragic reality.

In a whimsical yet tragic take on “Alice in Wonderland,” Hinman Production Company will perform their run of “Alice By Heart” on May 1, 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. and May 3 at 2 p.m.

Directed by Rachel Pasternack, a senior majoring in history, the musical will be held in the Hinman Commons and performed in an intimate setting. The production features a large ensemble, meaning most of the cast is almost always on stage.

“Everyone is on stage all the time, and everyone’s collaborating to bring it to life,” Bunny Churgel, the performer for Alice and a sophomore majoring in musical theatre, said. “And it’s something that’s become really beautiful.”

The reimagined version of “Alice in Wonderland” takes place in 1940s England during the London Blitz, a series of devastating bombings over England during World War II. Alice, a 15-year-old girl, her friend Alfred and others hiding from the attack take shelter from constant bombs and alarms in an abandoned train tunnel.

Meanwhile, Alfred suffers from tuberculosis and is close to death. Alice begs to read him a story, which she believes will keep him alive longer. But while Alice is in their makeshift bunker, her storybook is destroyed. She believes that she can tell the story to Alfred through what she knows by heart.

“Alice by Heart” plays with the delicate balance between imagination and reality. Playful scenes set in Wonderland are interrupted by the sounds of bombs dropping overhead, shattering the characters’ fantasies they use to escape the current tragedy.

“Alice’s family has died, and Alfred has tuberculosis, and Alice is kind of a little bit in denial of the fact that he’s dying,” Samantha Herschmann, a fourth-year master’s student studying social work, said.

Herschmann played two roles in the show: the Queen of Hearts and the Red Cross nurse. Like Herschmann, most cast members played a dual role, acting as both a character in the bunker and the fantastical version of themselves in Wonderland.

While eccentric, these versions of the characters reflect who they are at their core. A war veteran with PTSD doubles as the Mad Hatter, referencing how they have both been driven mad. Alfred is able to be a healthy, playful version of himself in the form of the White Rabbit.

Scenes alternate seamlessly between Wonderland and the bunker. The versions of the characters in Wonderland are, at times, aware of the fact they are losing their grasp on reality, and Alice’s fear of losing Alfred to his illness is evident throughout.

“It’s really nice to look at, but also is sparking deeper discussions of, ‘Are we allowed to ignore what’s going on in painful times, like Alice does?’” Pasternack said.

The musical features a live pit orchestra with guitar and drums, offering a contemporary feel that breaks away from the typical musical theater style. In some musical numbers, characters used their imagination and whimsy, expressing their hope about escaping their current situation. Yet others are earnest, sad and fearful, as the characters fear for their lives and Alice mourns the looming loss of Alfred.

“It definitely feels like musical theater with a lot of pop-rock elements,” Churgel said. “Every single song is just a bop.”

Ensemble shows like “Alice by Heart” require significant coordination, organization and hard work. Pasternack, who is graduating soon, shared what the show means to them.

“Originally, I was a stage manager in HPC, and then for another production, I was assistant director and now I’m a director,” they said. “It’s really been great to give back to HPC, because it’s a club that gave me so much, especially emotionally.”

HPC offers a community for students interested in any kind of theater. Throughout the year, the production company performs plays, one- and two-act musicals and a production of Binghamton Night Live every semester. Putting on these productions allows cast and crew to build community while working toward a common goal of putting on the best show possible.

“Audiences should definitely expect a good time with a little sprinkle of heartbreaking realness, whimsy, good music and just a generally engaging and beautiful story,” Churgel said.