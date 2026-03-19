Throughout the weekend, HPC will put on its production of "Little Women," with themes of sisterhood and change taking precedence.

Hinman Production Company will bring Civil War-era New England to Binghamton University in its upcoming stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women.” Opening on Thursday, the show will run through the weekend of March 21 at Hinman Commons, sharing the coming-of-age tale of the March sisters as they deal with the challenges that come with love and growing into womanhood.

Jo March, the main character and narrator of the show, is played by Jamie Steinberg, president of HPC and a senior majoring in English. Steinberg noted that the story of “Little Women” is still relevant for college students nowadays, particularly when it comes to themes of moving on and how relationships change.

“Getting to overlook actually what’s going down with it and also to be in the cast and come to rehearsal and work with your friends and trust someone else to lead their vision and lead you along the way, it’s the perfect combination of group work and also going with the flow,” Steinberg said.

Leading the vision of the show is Syd Packer, director, a public relations liaison for HPC and a junior majoring in environmental science. Packer said they wanted to direct the show in a way that centers around how tight-knit the March family is. As their lives become more complicated, the audience can expect to get more attached to these characters.

“Directing ‘Little Women’ has been seriously been one of the best experiences ever for me,” Packer said. “It’s been amazing. It’s meant a lot because the show itself is really about family and the hardships that very ordinary people go through and I just feel like that’s been an amazing thing to get to put onstage and show just how good people often can go through hard things and still come out the other side.”

The whole show was a collaborative effort, with a shorter process than other productions. The rehearsal environment feels just as much like a family as the on-stage environment. Actors pitched in to help build and decorate sets, pick and hem costumes and do each other’s makeup.

Ian Moszynski, the actor who plays Laurie, HPC’s events coordinator and a senior double-majoring in English and cinema, discussed his interpretation of the central themes portrayed in “Little Women.”

“I think the show overall is about growing up and moving on and I think Jo is a character who very much, not to speak for [Steinberg’s] character, but clings very tightly to her world and her people,” Moszynski said. “She doesn’t want her siblings to get married, she doesn’t want anything to change. And it’s fitting to have this as my and a lot of other people’s last show because we have a ton of seniors in this cast.”

With the March sisters’ unique stories and characteristics, audiences can expect to laugh, be endeared by the way the actors portray the sisters’ bonds and sympathize when life gives the March family the short end of the stick.

“Little Women” isn’t just a show about big grand adventures. Rather, it is about the little adventures everyone goes through in life and arguably the biggest adventure of them all — growing up.

“The thought of changing and moving on, in a way, is very scary,” Moszynski said. “But the show argues it doesn’t have to be that way.”

“Little Women” will take place from March 19 to 21 in the Hinman Commons at 8 p.m., with an additional showing on March 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students.