Alternating between past and present timelines, the story follows the ups and downs of a father-son relationship and what it means to be open to new experiences.

The Hinman Production Company, a student-run theater company on campus, brought a small-stage adaptation of the musical “Big Fish” to the Hinman Commons last weekend.

The story follows Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman with a colorful imagination, and his son Will, who is preparing to become a father. Edward tells his son fantastical tales of his life, including befriending a giant, falling in love with a mermaid and saving a town destined for doom.

The show alternates between timelines — the past when Will was a child, and the present, as Will gets married and begins his new life. Through Will having a child of his own and Edward’s terminal cancer diagnosis, Will begins to understand what his father was trying to teach him his whole life — to live in the moment.

Will explores differing relationships with some goofy characters Edward claimed to befriend over the years, and finds that his father was telling a bit of the truth mixed with a bit of fantastical imagination. As his father’s cancer worsens, Will grapples with who his father really is and hopes to reconcile truth and tale before it’s too late.

The musical was held in the Hinman Commons, a cozy and effective setting for the acts. Actors were able to venture into the audience and interact with viewers. The performances from the actors were truly exceptional, creating a perfect balance of witty, well-timed lines and beautiful vocal performances that were almost tear-jerking. Highlights of the night included an actor on stilts, a simple but effective set and a backstage pit band.

Elio Heller, the company’s technical director and a junior majoring in mechanical engineering, explained the process behind adapting a musical like “Big Fish.”

“It’s a big job but one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had,” Heller wrote in an email. “As director, my responsibilities included blocking the show, working with the cast on acting and character work, communicating with the rest of the production team, budgeting the costumes and props, and working with HPC E-Board to design the set and promotional materials. It was also really important to me to cultivate a fun and comforting rehearsal environment for my cast and team so they can enjoy being a part of HPC as much as I have these past couple of years.”

Christopher Sandel, the actor who played Edward and a sophomore majoring in economics, mentioned how he believes the comedic elements of the show were reflected through the music.

For Sandel, two songs in particular, “Out There on the Road” and “How It Ends,” represent the two sides of Edward — a storyteller who revels in the fantastical and a dad who despite his own flaws and struggles, is trying to be the best he can for his family.

The musical ended on a heartwarming note featuring Will coming to somewhat of an understanding of what his father was ultimately trying to teach him — to keep his heart open to the magical experiences that life has to offer.

“While the goofy storytelling does take up much of Act I, there is always a sense of distance between Edward and Will Bloom that keeps tension in the back of your mind,” Sandel wrote in an email. “When the story reaches Act II, this all comes to a head with music like ‘This River Between Us,’ and the imaginative storytelling becomes more ingrained in reality. However, as the musical moves to its final stages, there is acceptance, leading to a heart-wrenching sequence with the two, ending in Edward’s peaceful death, accompanied by one more story. The core of ‘Big Fish,’ its tightly-woven relationships, alongside its comedic shell is what makes this musical such an amazing piece of art.”