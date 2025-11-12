The Haitian Student Association held a series of educational workshops and cultural activities sharing the creativity and pride of Haitian culture on campus.

The Haitian Student Association organized a series of events last week in celebration of Haitian Awareness Week, featuring educational workshops, cultural activities, and opportunities to explore delicious Haitian cuisine. The festivities concluded with a closing showcase highlighting the creativity and pride behind Haitian culture.

HaSA is a student organization that unites both Haitian and non-Haitian students at Binghamton University and the surrounding area. Its mission is to educate and raise awareness about Haiti within the campus community.

“Haitian Awareness Week’s meaning is in its name,” Carla-Ann François, president of HaSA and a senior majoring in political science, wrote in an email. “Our founders organized this week to give Haitians a voice in a PWI establishment. Therefore, over the years, HaSA held multiple events that showcased Haitian culture and taught the Binghamton community the significance of Haitian people in history.”

The week kicked off with educational activities like a Haitian history Kahoot! quiz, where participants competed in trivia about Haitian independence and traditional dishes, and a Creole basics workshop, where students learned how to pronounce common Haitian words.

For Kara Zounon, the educational coordinator of HaSA and a senior majoring in biology, the week could be described in one word — empowering.

“The week gives Haitian students a chance to proudly share our heritage while also educating others,” Zounon wrote in an email. “It’s a reminder of how powerful cultural awareness can be in uniting people and strengthening community.”

The festivities continued with a konpa workshop — a Haitian music genre and dance style — that Wednesday, held in collaboration with Candela: Latin Dance Club.

On Nov. 6, HaSA hosted an alumni connection event, providing students the opportunity to meet those who helped build the organization into what it is today. The next day featured one of HaSA’s most popular events, Taste of Haiti, where E-Board members prepared nostalgic dishes for attendees to enjoy. This event allowed students to experience the rich flavors of Haitian cuisine firsthand — truly giving them a taste of Haiti.

“I hope people will remember the sense of pride, unity, and resilience that defines Haitian culture,” Nephlini Desrosiers, secretary of HaSA and a senior majoring in integrative neuroscience, wrote in an email. “Haitian Awareness Week isn’t just about celebration, it’s about education and connection. I hope everyone who participated in one of our events walked away with a deeper understanding of Haiti’s history and global influence.”

To conclude Haitian Awareness Week’s festivities, HaSA hosted its first-ever showcase, “Nou Se Ayiti,” which translates to “ We Are Haiti.” The showcase incorporated traditional Haitian dances such as rabòday, a high-energy performance that blends elements of hip hop, fast-paced rhythms and the heavy use of synthesizers.

The event also included a guest appearance by Robyn Cope, director of the Latin American and Caribbean Studies program and associate professor of French, who delivered six lessons on the pillars of Haitian culture.

“I hope HASA continues to grow as a space where Haitian students feel seen, supported, and celebrated,” Zounon wrote. ”I’d love to see even more collaborations with other cultural organizations and academic departments, so that Haitian culture and history become a bigger part of campus conversations. Ultimately, I want HASA to keep inspiring pride and awareness not just during Haitian Awareness Week, but all year long.”