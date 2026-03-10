"Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally" blends sounds of alternative and synth pop to express the spirit of love, disco and dance throughout its 12 tracks.

After a long time away, singer-songwriter Harry Styles finally made his return to the spotlight with the release of his new album, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.” Fans have been eagerly awaiting the album, which was released on March 6, 2026 — just under four years after the release of his Grammy Award-winning Album of the Year “Harry’s House” in 2022.

As the name suggests, Styles contemplates moments in relationships through his abstract lyrics combined with funky techno beats, developing an atmosphere for dance throughout the album’s 12 tracks. The production creates new, fun sounds from song to song, transporting listeners to an electric and glittery environment associated with the disco scene.

“Aperture”

Styles released the album’s lead single and first track, “Aperture,” on Jan. 22, 2026. This song encapsulates the tone of the album with its rhythmic, upbeat style and emphasis on connection and love. A music video for the song followed on Jan. 23, offering visuals and dance moves that brought it to life.

“American Girls”

The next track, “American Girls,” continues this repetitive, fun style through another sound consistent with the disco theme. An action-packed music video for this track came along with the album’s release on March 6, where Styles can be seen performing a role on set and behind the scenes.

“Ready, Steady, Go!” and “Are You Listening Yet?”

Following “American Girls,” the next two tracks combine intense, hard-hitting beats and textures with instrumental moments. The catchy choruses and experimental sounds emphasize the movement factor over the emotional in these songs.

“Taste Back”

This next song switches up the mood with a soft opening that builds a sense of relationship nostalgia.

“The Waiting Game”

Falling in line with “Taste Back,” “The Waiting Game” offers a similar tone through its delicate hums and guitar notes. Both songs use a second-person point of view to explore life and love through another person’s lens.

“Season 2 Weight Loss”

The seventh track — “Season 2 Weight Loss” — is the album’s most experimental as it fuses elements of techno, syncopation and voice distortion. The lyrics are repetitive, but the song still evokes a strong and relatable emotional factor about wanting to be loved.

“Coming up Roses”

“Coming Up Roses” opens with an orchestral tone that separates it from previous songs. It is the first emotional ballad on the album, analyzing the romance of a current relationship.

“Pop” and “Dance No More”

The next two tracks create a stark contrast from the slow ballad they follow. “Pop” has one of the catchiest choruses on the album, really getting listeners into that feeling of dance. “Dance No More” furthers this, taking the album’s disco theme to the next level.

“Paint By Numbers” and “Carla’s Song”

“Paint By Numbers” and “Carla’s Song” are the album’s final two tracks. “Paint By Numbers” puts into words the emotional ride that life is, while “Carla’s Song” goes on to evoke the power and passion that Styles is known for as it builds up to the end, serving as the perfect close to the emotional experience of the album.

“Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally” brings listeners on an emotional journey filled with hope, love and nostalgia as it experiments with production elements that encourage all things dance and disco. The album’s closure completely encapsulates this feeling, leaving listeners with a positive outlook as Styles enthusiastically repeats its lasting phrase: “It’s all waiting there for you.”