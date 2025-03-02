The Food Co-op gave vintage pieces another life through its exciting flea market event last Friday.

The organization hosted a secondhand vintage flea market with discounted prices and student-made jewelry.

The Food Co-op on Feb. 28 transformed into a bustling flea market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., bringing together a mix of vendors and shoppers. The event provided students with an affordable and sustainable shopping experience while fostering a sense of community.

Ashley Dua, the general manager of the Co-op and a senior majoring in political science, shared her inspiration behind the event.

“I thought of the flea market a year ago when I was sustainability coordinator,” Dua said. “I was working with the Sustainability Hub in a clothing swap, and we weren’t getting a lot of people, and I realized it’s because people just love to shop and buy clothes, and student fleas have kind of taken off in the University, so I wanted to make sure we hosted one at least once a semester.”

Beyond providing affordable fashion, Dua emphasized the event’s role in introducing new people to the Food Co-op.

“We’re just trying to spread the good vibes on campus but also our message of eating well, locally sourced food, trying different things that are vegan or vegetarian,” she said.

Multiple vendors set up shop within the cozy confines of the Co-op, offering a variety of items ranging from racks of vintage clothing to handmade jewelry. Rummaging through racks, students could find vintage Harley Davidson pieces, Gucci jeans, dainty slip dresses and tops. Bins filled with $3 and $5 garments also showcased small clothing items, perfect for college students looking to score a deal.

Dua said that most of the clothes at the flea market come from personal closets, thrift shops and some handmade contributions and noted that events like this provide an alternative to the rising prices of secondhand fashion on platforms like Depop.

Aaliyah Hong, the co-op’s social media manager and a junior majoring in social work, helped bring the flea market to life alongside Dua. Her contributions included K4M Clos3t and Aaliyah’s handmade jewelry, two standout sections of the market.

Hung began making jewelry during her junior year of high school amid COVID-19, initially selling her creations on Depop. Now, five years into her craft, Hung continues to pursue jewelry-making as a passion and a business.

The flea market provided an opportunity for sustainable shopping while bringing people together in a shared appreciation for local artistry and secondhand fashion. Whether searching for a vintage gem or simply soaking in the artsy and lively atmosphere, students left with not only their purchases but a sense of connection to the vibrant community at the Food Co-op.