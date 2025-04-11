The Food Co-op’s seasonal drink menu brings fresh flavors and unique drinks like the brown sugar cardamom iced chai latte to the campus coffee scene.

For the specialty menu, the co-op is offering exciting seasonal drink options with fun new flavors and tasty combinations.

The Food Co-op, the student-run organic and vegan cafe on campus, offers unique, locally sourced drink and food options. Located in the University Union Undergrounds, the co-op has operated on campus for over 50 years, serving sustainable, plant-based and allergen-friendly meals for a planet-conscious and delicious experience.

The co-op updates its specialty menu twice per semester. For the new season, it unveiled a Spring latte menu, featuring delicious flavors like brown sugar cardamom, rose, lavender, ube and pistachio vanilla.

“The inspiration for this latte menu is spring flavors, with a mix of unique flavors of lattes,” wrote Ashley Dua, the co-op’s general manager and a senior majoring in political science. “For example, we have lavender and rose matcha lattes, based on floral flavors. We also created an ube syrup for a nutty flavor, and a brown sugar cardamom flavor that is sweet and spicy.”

“Our pistachio vanilla syrup was for St. Patrick’s Day, and we had lots leftover,” she continued. “Next we will be reimplementing our campfire cold brew — a crowd favorite!”

The brown sugar cardamom cold brew is a sweet and spicy take on a regular cold brew. With a coffee base and potent brown sugar and cardamom flavors, the drink can be enjoyed by everyone, not just coffee lovers. Meanwhile, the vanilla pistachio cold brew blends vanilla syrup and pistachio milk. Both are decadently sweet and robust in flavor.

The matcha rose latte, the co-op’s most visually appealing drink, is rich and sweet. The thick and frothy matcha is topped with rose cold foam and decorated with decadent rose petals — making it a unique take on the classic matcha latte. The combination of the rose and matcha flavors blends earthy and floral notes, making this drink the perfect spring beverage.

Ariana Gilligan, the cafe’s volunteer coordinator and a senior majoring in integrative neuroscience, said she hopes students enjoy the variety of flavors on the Spring Latte Menu.

“I hope our Spring Menu brings people joy — whether they are sipping one in class, studying, or taking a break from the school day,” she wrote. “I think there is something special about treating yourself to a good drink, and I hope our menu helps brighten people’s days.”

Arguably the best drink on the new menu is the ube iced chai latte. Made with pistachio milk that adds a nutty undertone, the chai’s spice and the ube’s mild sweetness create a lovely, layered drink. Overall, the menu offers a range of decadent spring-themed drinks, with options that can be enjoyed by coffee fans, students looking to experiment and anyone who enjoys a latte.

“The Food Co-op is one of those hidden gems on campus that everyone should experience at least once,” Gilligan wrote. “It’s a safe, welcoming space where you can find good food, a place to study, and the chance to meet amazing people. I am so glad that I have been a part of the Food Co-op for the last 4 years and it is one of the things I’ll miss most when I graduate in May.”

Alex Moon, the co-op’s treasurer and a junior majoring in environmental science, said she wants students to enjoy all that the cafe has to offer.

“I hope that people feel excited about our rotating drink menu and want to come back to try all of our offerings,” she wrote.