Before he was eliminated, Jesse Findling received a golden ticket during the season 24 premiere of "American Idol” and advanced to the top 12.

Despite advancing to the top 12 and receiving a standing ovation after his performance of "Wonderwall," Findling's time on the show came to an end on April 6.

Jesse Findling, a Binghamton University junior majoring in biology and minoring in musical theater, has ended his run on American Idol after making the top 12.

The April 6 episode hosted a “’90s Judges’ Song Contest” night. Findling sang “Wonderwall” by Oasis and received a standing ovation from the judges and audience.

At the end of the episode, Jesse did not advance to the next round after the nationwide vote on social media. The two contestants with the lowest votes were vulnerable for elimination, but a judge could use their save power to save one competitor from elimination.

Judge Lionel Richie was given the final decision between saving Findling and another contestant, Rae Boyd.

“Pound for pound, both of you did an amazing, amazing job,” said Richie, who ultimately decided to save Boyd.

Findling won the Golden Ticket during the show’s season 24 premiere [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/news/binghamton-university-student-wins-golden-ticket-on-american-idol/174817/]. He performed “In the Stars” by Benson Boone and was commended for his emotional engagement with the song.

Findling spoke openly about his stutter on the show, saying that singing is freeing for him because he does not stutter when he sings. He also expressed his desire to act as a role model for his brother, who also has a stutter.

“Your stutter is something that makes you, you, embrace it,” Findling told BingUNews. “If you’re lacking confidence, you just have to go for it. You just have to believe in yourself and do what makes you happy. And the biggest thing is, don’t care about what other people think.”

Findling told BingUNews that discussing his stutter on the show was healing for him, as audience members who also stutter might see themselves in his journey.

At the University, Findling actively performed in theater productions and said his experience with musicals on campus prepared him to audition for “American Idol.” During his freshman year, he performed in the fall musical and in last spring’s studio musical, “The Cradle Will Rock.”

“Being able to do shows at Binghamton really helped me,” Findling told BingUNews. “Performing in musicals prepared me for my audition in ways I didn’t even realize at the time.”

Tommy Iafrate, associate professor and director of musical theater at the University, said Findling is supportive, reliable and has fun while performing.

For the March 30 episode, themed “Songs of Faith,” Findling sang a rendition of “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts. Judge Carrie Underwood complimented Findling’s ability to make the song his own.

“Thank you for your spirit, your energy, your performances and your hard work,” said American Idol host Ryan Seacrest.

Findling is 19 years old and originally from Massapequa Park, New York. Following his elimination, Findling thanked all his supporters in an interview with “American Idol.”

“I was kind of in shock when it happened, but now I’m just kind of looking back at everything that I did, and I’m just proud of myself,” said Findling to BingUNews while reflecting on his journey.