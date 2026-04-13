For Restaurant Week, my photographer, Grace, and I headed down to Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar to enjoy a delicious dinner at a discounted price of $35 for a full three-course meal.



We were welcomed by staff and management upon entering and were taken care of throughout the night with incredible customer service. Remlik’s location at 31 Lewis St. provided a Victorian-style atmosphere, complemented by dim lighting and tealight candles placed onto neatly draped tablecloths. We were seated comfortably in a quaint corner booth with cozy pillows and a view of the restaurant.



For our starter, I chose the garden salad, which provided a refreshing array of ingredients. The combination of mixed greens and garden vegetables was complemented by a white balsamic vinaigrette. The salad, while a classic dish, brought its own twist that created a strong start for my meal. Grace went with the bruschetta, an appetizer full of tasty tomatoes and spices. The crostini base provided a good crunch that made for a flavorful first course.



The second course of our meal is where Remlik’s stole our hearts. Grace picked the chicken parmesan meal, which came out at a good level of crispy, holding a moist center that did not disappoint. The plate’s marinara sauce topped the chicken with delicious flavors, staying true to the classic chicken parmesan. The chefs were generous with the cheese, including a scoop of creamy ricotta, which was a pleasant twist on the dish.



I decided to have the prime sirloin as my entrée. The steak, cooked to perfection, held a flavorful spice and was topped with a creamy mushroom burgundy sauce that paired well with the meat. On the side was a scoop of whipped potatoes that were delectably seasoned and topped with fresh chives. The vegetable du jour also provided an appetizing taste that balanced the meal perfectly. The generous portion sizes allowed us to take home our leftovers for a second mouthwatering meal.



Although we thought the night could not get any better, the dessert course proved us wrong. After struggling to choose between the available options, I picked the classic New York-style cheesecake and Grace went with the apple tart. The cheesecake came topped with a mixed berry topping, which mixed deliciously with the thick mascarpone cheese. The graham cracker crust was light and perfectly complemented the dessert’s creamy flavors.



The apple tart came to the table at a very warm temperature, topped with a dollop of caramel-drizzled whipped cream. Flaky dough balanced well with the swirls of caramel and cinnamon flavors, and the apples were cooked perfectly, making for Grace’s favorite course of the meal. The two desserts were plated to perfection and closed out our meal with a lovely last course.



Grace and I left Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar extremely satisfied with our meals. With a variety of options, ranging from juicy meats to delicate fish, this restaurant certainly did not disappoint. If you’re looking for a delicious and inexpensive meal, stop by Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar before April 16 and take advantage of its Restaurant Week menu.