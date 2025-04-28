The Food Co-op hosted their annual fundraising brunch, which included a three-course meal for the price of $20 or $25. Some items on the menu included artisanal avocado toast, cardamom buns and lavender panna cotta.

The Food Co-op hosted its fundraising brunch this past Saturday to celebrate 50 years of campus operation, offering a robust spring-inspired menu for guests looking to support the student-run establishment.

Originally founded in 1975, the Food Co-op has grown into a not-so-hidden, hidden gem among the University community. A cafe and grocery store tucked in the corner of the Union Undergrounds, the co-op serves specialty drinks and vegan, organic meals crafted from locally sourced ingredients from around New York’s Southern Tier.

With an emphasis on sustainability, the team makes the most seasonal items and current inventory with an alternating weekly menu curated by the kitchen manager and in-house cooks. Ashley Dua, the co-op’s current general manager and a senior majoring in political science in the 4+1 Degree Program for a master’s in genocide and mass atrocity prevention, described the intention behind the spring event.

“Spring Brunch is where the co-op gets to show off what we can do with our food and the talent of our cooks and volunteers,” Dua wrote in an email. “Within 24 hours, the co-op turns into a makeshift restaurant, with servers, line cooks, and food runners. The cooks have creative freedom over things they cannot typically cook for our weekday lunches, and we have fun in the front of the house with spring decor and creating a nice ambience for those who buy tickets.”

“We hope that alumni who visited and other students could enjoy the work we put in for good food and a good vibe,” she added.

In an open seating plan accommodating dozens, guests began to enter at 11 a.m. to sit at tables draped in pastel and patterned tablecloths. Each seat was marked with personalized name cards and ceramic mugs of chocolate raspberry and Guatemalan dark roast drip coffee or glasses filled with citrusy non-alcoholic mimosas awaiting them. Customers placed orders before the event and for a total of $20, the menu included a three-course spread with appetizers, entrees, dessert and drinks.

Daria Magill, the co-op’s head chef and a sophomore majoring in global public health, took the lead in preparing the afternoon’s dishes.

“We just wanted to do something kind of spring-forward, have a brunch that included things that everyone might like and a lot of floral flavors,” Magill said. “Berries are in season right now, so we definitely wanted to do something that focused on something berry. We wanted to do some more complex flavors, like the cardamom buns and lavender panna cotta.”

Appetizers included a choice of buttery artisan avocado toast or tender stuffed mushrooms, loaded with finely shaved carrots, green onion and breadcrumbs offering a subtle crunch against the springy caps. For the entrees, both sweet and savory selections were available — an earthy spinach mushroom tofu scramble or cream cheese-stuffed French toast with mixed berries and an optional addition of rich maple syrup, a crowd favorite that was dense without being too overpowering.

Sides included a mixed spring greens salad with a refreshing vinaigrette dressing, bright and herby roasted lemon rosemary potatoes and homemade focaccia bread.

Following their main courses, many attendees selected the lavender panna cotta for dessert — a smooth and custard-like dish aromatized with fragrant floral notes and delicate petals sprinkled over it. Another option was the cardamom buns, indulgent and pillowy with a flavor and texture profile similar to a cinnamon bun.

Throughout the brunch, guests chatted amicably among themselves and raved about their food as servers frequently checked in. Jazz music infused the atmosphere with comforting warmth.

“Being General Manager this year has only propelled my love for the space, since I have seen how much work it has taken over the past 50 years to keep it running, and am inspired by the work from all the students before me,” wrote Dua, who first joined the co-op as a freshman. “If you are looking for a place to feel welcome and connected, the co-op has an energy unlike any other place on campus. It will be a tough place to say goodbye to in the coming month!”

Magill said that the Food Co-op has provided her with a receptive community enthusiastic to taste what she creates in the kitchen.

“It’s been one of the most enlightening and fun experiences of my life,” McGill said. “Food is my love language, and I’ve been cooking since I was very little with my family, so being able to convey that with my friends and people I’ve met here has been so, so wonderful.”

“The community here is very, very strong, and everyone just loves what they do and it makes it not feel like a job,” she continued. “I would do it for my whole entire life if I could.”