The Dominican Student Association hosted its second-annual Teteo in Paradise at the American Legion this past Saturday, celebrating the vibrancy of Dominican culture through food, music and performances.

Organized for Dominican students to express their heritage and provide a home away from home during the academic year, DSA hosted Teteo in Paradise — or “party in paradise” — to immerse attendees in the distinct customs of the Dominican Republic. Regardless of whether they are Dominican themselves, DSA wanted attendees to learn more about the country and its people while gaining a new sense of belonging.

“This year, we took a different approach by hosting Teteo in Paradise off campus and securing an artist to perform, which elevated the experience for attendees,” Tara Delcarmen, DSA’s president and a senior majoring in social work, wrote in an email. “Full transparency: it was not easy to put everything together, from logistics to securing funding, but it was all worth it in the end. Seeing everyone enjoy themselves and celebrate our culture made all the hard work pay off.”

Upbeat music pulsated throughout the space as guests were led to tables embellished with centerpieces of the Dominican flag, pesos and dominos, a popular pastime played among family, friends and neighbors. A stage and dance floor at the far end of the room was set up for live performances and interactive competitions, while backdrops decorated with butterflies and bundles of balloons were positioned against either wall for photo ops.

The decals honored the revolutionary legacy of the revered Mirabal sisters, known as Las Mariposas — or The Butterflies — who resisted the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo in the late 1950s and early ’60s. Two alumni, Jorwell Perez ’20 and Helene Vasquez ’21, emceed the event and opened the night with a brief history of the Dominican Republic, explaining the significance behind the theme “En Los Tiempos Clásicos.”

“This theme allowed us to honor our roots and highlight the legacy of Las Hermanas Mirabal, three courageous sisters who played a vital role in the fight against dictatorship,” said Geraldine Nunez, DSA’s vice president and a junior majoring in nursing. “Their bravery and resilience left a lasting impact on our country, and through this event, we aimed to educate and inspire others about their contributions to Dominican history and culture.”

Tropical Ecstasy, a Caribbean dance team, then transitioned into the first performance of the evening, displaying fluid choreography inspired by soca and dancehall styles while decked out in red, blue and white outfits. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. and Corazones Unidos Siempre, Chi Upsilon Sigma National Latin Sorority Inc. also performed their own high-energy and explosive numbers, choreographed to music from primarily rap and Latin artists.

Audience participation was encouraged throughout the event, with the hosts inviting five couples to the front of the room to compete against each other in a merengue típico contest. After each pair demonstrated their spin on the fast and rhythmic dance style, the winners were selected based on the intensity of the crowd’s applause. Keeping with this year’s theme and the objective of educating others on Dominican history, the emcees also hosted a trivia competition with questions on the Mirabal sisters and their contributions to the fight against dictatorship.

Throughout the evening, DSA E-Board members and interns circled each table to serve “la Bandera Dominicana,” a culinary staple enjoyed in many households consisting of rice, steamed cabbage salad and stewed beef or chicken slow-cooked and seasoned with rich, aromatic spices. Dinner was paired with colorful mocktails and tres leches cake for dessert.

The event wound down with a live performance from Bronx-based Dominican singer Chavi Leons, who was accompanied by a full band. Attendees immediately surged up from their seats to dance along to his songs, characterized by a modern blend of classic merengue and bachata charged by sharp instrumental trills and beats.

DSA was inspired to reach out to Leons and his team because they believed his music authentically represented Dominican culture and embodied the lively spirit of the teteo. Delcarmen described Leons as “an ideal choice” for this year’s theme.

“We knew his performance would transport our guests back to the golden era of Dominican music while keeping the energy fresh and exciting,” Delcarmen wrote. “Beyond that, having Chavi perform at Teteo in Paradise felt like a full-circle moment. When we were discussing the event, he shared with me that his first live performance was actually at Binghamton during my freshman year for the Latin American Student Union’s banquet.”

“We both thought it would be super cool for him to return and perform again, this time for DSA’s biggest event of the year,” she added. “I am forever grateful for Chavi and his amazing team for helping finish off the event strong!”

Nunez elaborated on the lessons she hoped that guests attending this year’s Teteo in Paradise walked away with.

“I hope attendees left with a deeper appreciation for Dominican culture and history,” Nunez wrote in an email. “More importantly, I hope they learned about Las Hermanas Mirabal and the powerful legacy they left behind. Their story is one of strength, resistance, and sacrifice, and their impact is still felt today. We wanted this event to be both a celebration and an opportunity for reflection, ensuring that their contributions are never forgotten.”