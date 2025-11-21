"Purple with a Purpose" surpassed its fundraising goal through a banquet-style event with performances and mini games to support a meaningful cause.

Binghamton University’s chapter of Delta Sigma Pi, a professional coed business fraternity, hosted its annual “Purple with a Purpose” fundraiser in support of pancreatic cancer research on Tuesday.

Founded in 2013 after a former DSP president lost their father to disease, the event gathers talent across the University student body in honor of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month each November to perform for a cause close to the organization, donating all proceeds to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

This year’s goal was set at breaking $12,000 in donations. Two alumni of the chapter now working at BlackRock, a multinational investment company, have pledged to match each donation by tripling every dollar received. Overall, the fundraiser garnered over $14,000 after this matched donation.

Jennifer Tran, DSP’s vice president of community service and a junior majoring in business administration, described the intention behind Purple with a Purpose, which exemplifies the community service pillar of the organization.

“Purple with a Purpose originally started because one of the DSP alumni lost their family member to pancreatic cancer,” Tran, who spearheaded the planning process for the event, said. “Ever since then, we’ve made it our commitment to continue this tradition of raising as much money as we can for the families that are affected by this horrible thing. So, my vision for this was to not only make it an enjoyable banquet for everyone that came, but also to raise as much money as we could.”

Symbolizing the internationally recognized ribbon representing pancreatic cancer awareness, the Mandela Room was decked out in royal purple. Several performances and three interactive mini games were presented in front of rows of banquet tables, kicked off by the Binghamton Ballroom Dance Association, whose dancers gracefully whisked across the stage, and Sulpoong, who rumbled the room to life with their drums.

Evolution Dance Company and Masti continued to liven up the night with their intricate, movement-imbued numbers. EDC fused striking contemporary and hip-hop styles to tracks like Tate McRae’s “Sports car.” Masti channeled modern Bollywood influences with their exuberant, expressive body language and almost cinematic appeal.

The Ramblers, a student band associated with The Sound of Binghamton, a community service-oriented ensemble that performs for local senior centers and schools, also performed live covers of Clairo’s “Bags,” Lustra’s “Scotty Doesn’t Know” and No Doubt’s “Just A Girl.”

Aiden Ho, one of the event’s emcees and a sophomore majoring in business administration, shared that his goals for the event were twofold — creating an atmosphere in which the audience can have fun and enjoy themselves, while also raising as much money as possible for pancreatic cancer through auctioning off services offered by DSP brothers and prize baskets with miscellaneous items.

Each mini game encouraged friendly competition, like in charades, where contestants were challenged to gesture and guess actions, including challenging pop culture references like “six seven,” Drake and Fortnite, compared to more mundane tasks like washing dishes, climbing a ladder and slipping on a banana. Rounds of “Simon Says” and a scavenger hunt intensified each time a participant struck out, winding both games down to a heated one-on-one.

This year’s Purple with a Purpose was sponsored by Binghamton restaurants like Alexander’s Cafe, Binghamton Hots, Chris’ Diner and Maryam’s Taste of Halal, who offered gift cards to their businesses as raffle or game prizes. Representatives from the local Planet Fitness judged a live push-up and plank challenge, where one month of free membership was awarded to four different winners.

The final portion of the night was dedicated to DSP’s infamous ghost pepper challenge, where several brothers of the organization were forced to eat one or more peppers. Cautionary measures like cups of milk and scoops of ice cream were on standby to relieve the impending burning sensation.

Julie Gha, DSP’s president and a senior majoring in business administration, explained what she hopes attendees who aren’t directly affiliated with DSP can learn about the organization through the event.

“I want them to get a feel of what we do here as a chapter,” Gha said. “Yes, community service, but more importantly, our community, our brotherhood but also holding on to our professionalism when we host big events like this. I think it really just ties well into how well-rounded we are as a chapter — we’re not just a business club, but we’re more than that.”

Tran discussed her connection to the event’s mission and what it means to her to play an integral role in the execution of this year’s Purple with a Purpose.

“Although it doesn’t directly affect me personally, I have had family members in the past pass away because of cancer,” Tran said. “And so I know that this is a really great cause, and I’m very honored to be the one leading it, because it means that I could push my vision and actually turn it into action.”