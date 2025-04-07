The play, adapted by Rebecca Gellott from Jane Austen's classic 1813 novel, follows the story of Elizabeth Bennet and her four sisters as they navigate hardships and attempt to seek out financial security for their family through marriage prospects.

The Dickinson Community Players put on a production of Rebecca Gellott’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel “Pride and Prejudice” this past weekend from April 4 to 5 in the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center’s Multipurpose Room.

The play follows the story of Elizabeth Bennet and her four sisters as they navigate the hardships that they face as they attempt to ensure financial security for themselves and their family through marriage, only for their circumstances to become more difficult — and entertaining — after they are introduced to wealthy bachelors, Fitzwilliam Darcy and Charles Bingley. A classic slow-burn comedic romance, “Pride and Prejudice” illustrates the chaos that familial and romantic love brings to our lives and our prejudices about ourselves and those around us.

Opening night was a raging success, as the cast and crew were greeted by a full house who were excited to see their take on the beloved classic.

Emma Pralle, one of the play’s directors and a junior double-majoring in linguistics and German, described the behind-the-scenes planning as cast members decided on what play to put on, as well as the work that was put into preparing for opening night.

“People suggest shows to perform and we as a club vote on which shows we will be putting on next semester,” Pralle said. “This one actually underwent a second vote, as we had to decide which adaptation to use. Originally, we had a different adaptation but we changed it to this one because we felt it was more suited to the original story.”

The costumes were inspired by the fashion at the time of the novel’s publication, with the actors walking around in empire waist dresses, waistcoats and cravats, and knee-high boots. Pralle detailed the planning and work that was put into the many costumes of the night.

“It was a lot of sewing, and it definitely gave us a lot of things to do,” Pralle said. “Not all of them were made. Some of them are like things that already existed, like dresses that we thrifted and things like that. But I think every single costume has an element that was either modified by sewing or made from scratch. I personally, over spring break, made all of the cravats that the people playing men wore.”

Act I set the stage for what audiences should expect from the play, as the comedic delivery of lines and quirks from the actors on stage added to the depth of Austen’s believed characters in their interpretation of the roles they were playing. The cast’s chemistry certainly added to the experience, as they handled the nearly three-hour play with grace and enthusiasm, with the many set changes working together to deliver a show-stopping performance on opening night.

Marissa Krampf, who played the role of Lydia Bennet and is an undeclared freshman, described her experience preparing for the night’s performance.

“We all have each other’s backs, and it’s amazing,” Krampf said. “We have so many inside jokes. I just feel like this is just the most amazing community. We were all really anxious tonight, and there was always one of us there to comfort the others.”

Krampf’s comedic timing was a crowd-pleaser, as her youthful and boisterous portrayal of the youngest Bennet sister was a fresh interpretation of the character. Krampf’s acting added to the comedy of the show, especially when paired alongside Mr. Bennet, played by Jonathon Jacobson, a senior majoring in English, and Jane Bennet, played by Jamie Papa, a first-year graduate student studying theatre.

“I really love performing and being on stage and just to get to go out there and be fully in character is just such a rewarding experience,” Abigail Kelly, a junior double-majoring in environmental studies and political science who played both Caroline Bingley and Mary Bennet, said.

Kelly played both roles flawlessly, with a simple gray cardigan and different intonations marking the difference between the serious Mary and the witty Caroline.

The introduction for Mr. Collins, played by Dalia O’Keeffe, a freshman majoring in English, was one of the many highlights of the play, as her comedic performance was well received by the audience. Any scene with Mr. Collins instantly became a comedy, as O’Keeffe’s mannerisms and constant mentioning of “Lady Catherine de Bourgh” brought a great balance to the tension between Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy on stage.

Alli Greenwood, who played the lead male role of Mr. Darcy, and is a senior double-majoring in psychology and music, had much to say about her character and what she hopes audiences learn from his mistakes.

“This story’s two main characters have deeply flawed beliefs that lead them to make mistakes,” Greenwood wrote in an email. “But they’re introspective and accountable, and they take action to make things better. Darcy, in particular, is frustrated that others’ perceptions of him don’t align with his perception of himself. As the play progresses, though, he realizes how his way of treating others has contributed to this negative reputation.”

“I think it’s important to be able to look at yourself critically — not to sulk about what a bad person you are, but to become aware of your shortcomings and learn how to improve them,” she continued. “It’s especially important when it comes to interpersonal relationships that may have been damaged by our actions. The main characters show the audience what it looks like to show up with complete humility, vulnerability, and a desire to understand the other person. This is what it takes to make things right.”

The chemistry between the two leads was undeniable, as any scene where Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy were loudly bickering or confessing their feelings for one another was met with gasps and laughter from the audience.

It all came to a head during the final scene of the play in which Greenwood’s Mr. Darcy kisses Marisa Zwick’s Elizabeth, as Mr. Darcy confesses how he fell in love with Elizabeth and they share a kiss, which was met with rousing applause and cheers from the crowd.

“I hope audiences are able to reflect on themselves because this has been a deeply reflective experience for me playing Elizabeth because, personality-wise, I just am a lot like her,” Zwick, a sophomore majoring in biomedical engineering, said. “I’ve been able to learn about myself through playing this character, and I think there are so many different personalities that are portrayed in the show that I think everyone should be able to find themselves in it and be able to reflect.”

At the end of its run, after being inspired by Austen’s life and what she stood for, 30 percent of the proceeds from the play will be donated to the Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation for South Central New York, an organization with the goal of promoting financial literacy and empowerment among women.