Proceeds from the night went to the organization's partner this year, Mariposa DR, a nonprofit that aims to break the cycle of generational poverty for young Haitian and Dominican girls on the island.

Corazoncitos, a philanthropic organization on campus that raises awareness for political and socioeconomic issues faced by Latin Americans, hosted its second-annual “Mis Quince con Cora” in the Mandela Room on Friday. The event was inspired by a quinceañera, the tradition that celebrates and honors a young woman turning 15 and entering adulthood.

“The purpose of this event is to enrich our community with the traditions that we know and love especially a significant one like a quinceañera that is a celebration marking the transition to adulthood,” Jacqueline Ayala Flores, the vice president of Corazoncitos and a senior majoring in psychology, wrote in an email. “This event is for those who long to reconnect with our culture, to embrace the customs that feel like home, and to share in the joy of tradition.”

This year, Corazoncitos partnered with Mariposa DR, “an organization that focuses on breaking the cycle of generational poverty by providing education and building the bridge between young Haitian and Dominican girls on the island,” according to Dana Diaz, Corazoncitos’ events coordinator. The organization has fundraised for Mariposa DR this academic year, and all proceeds from ticket sales, raffles and bingo boards went to the nonprofit.

“The planning definitely was the most stressful but fun part,” Diaz, a junior double-majoring in English and Latin American and Caribbean Area studies, wrote. “It usually goes with me pitching a general idea, narrowing it down, then getting committees ready to get to work as I delegate tasks for what needs to be done. Obviously things are bound to go wrong, but we try our best with the limited resources we have to get through those hiccups.”

“Having a dependable team to lean on makes everything run much smoother,” she added. “It was very fun meeting up with interns and E-Board to practice for the surprise dances, it was a lot of laughs and smiles.”

Jennifer Salvador, Corazoncitos’ senior advisor majoring in integrative neuroscience, said she came up with the idea for “Mis Quince con Cora” after seeing other multicultural organizations host mock events for traditional celebrations.

“Seeing such a beautiful celebration of culture got me thinking — why not do something similar for our Latine community?” Salvador wrote. “That’s how the idea of a ‘Mis Quince con Cora’ came to life, not just as a cultural celebration but also as a way to advocate and raise funds for a nonprofit we’re passionate about partnering with each year! We decided to name it ‘mis quince’ instead of ‘quinceañera’ to recognize our LGBTQ+ community!!”

Doors for the event opened at 7 p.m. when attendees were welcomed by lively music and personally shown to their tables. Every table was colorfully decorated with a centerpiece of flowers in a butterfly vase, scattered rose petals, a complimentary drink and papers with instructions on what to say if approached by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has become a dangerous issue within the multicultural community.

“History shows that immigrants have built this country, strengthened its economy, and enriched its culture and they continue to do so,” Salvador wrote. “It’s important to advocate for our community and, most of all, let everyone know that Corazoncitos is a safe space for anyone dealing with these anxieties.”

The hosts then introduced the E-Board, which acted as the court of this quince. Throughout the night, candles traditionally dedicated to special family members, friends and mentors were given out to the E-Board, interns, general body and more. Two E-Board members explained other quinceañera traditions, including the centerpiece, dress, shoe-to-heel ceremony and la muñeca — a doll that looks like the birthday girl and symbolizes her transition into womanhood. Some E-Board members brought these components from their own celebrations to decorate the Mandela Room.

After an intermission where attendees enjoyed tasty food, the night ended with entertaining performances of singing and various forms of dance. First, the Ballroom Dance Association performed a classic waltz, traditionally done by a daughter and her parents. Undivided, a multicultural R&B group, was up next and sang “Las Mañanitas,” a traditional Mexican song honoring an individual on their birthday. Finally, the Corazoncitos E-Board and interns performed the surprise dance found in many quinceañeras, showcasing various dances from Latin American culture. At the end of the performance, attendees took to the floor and closed the night with dancing.

“My favorite part of the night was the baile sorpresas (the surprise dances) that our E-Board and interns participated in,” Ayala Flores wrote. “We practiced for weeks and long hours at end, always anticipating the day of the event and our performances.”

“It was a great bonding experience to learn different styles of dances from Latin America such as salsa, cumbia, and bachata and to showcase it to our community,” she continued. “I was so proud that all the work and effort that we put in was enjoyed and loved by others.”

Stephani Parks, a Corazoncitos intern and a junior majoring in integrative neuroscience, said that the overall goal of “Mis Quince con Cora” is building connections and showing support for others in the Latin American community.

“I hope attendees leave with a deeper appreciation for our Latin community and the importance of building connections,” Parks wrote. “Most importantly, I hope they understand the impact of helping others in need within our community.”