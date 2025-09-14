Home to local galleries, art workshops and historic musuems, Binghamton offers a variety of opportunities for students to explore the thriving creative community only a few minutes away from downtown.

Downtown Binghamton was illuminated from building to pavement last weekend at the LUMA festival. Artwork was projected across stone faces as students and families alike filled the streets.

However, LUMA is just one example of the thriving arts scene found off campus. Historic house museums, galleries and music spheres light the way downtown and serve as memorable weekend excursions for students.

From Front Street to the edge of Endicott, here are a couple of opportunities for students living off campus to dive into downtown’s art scene.

First Friday Art Walk [BOLD]

Just as the name hints, the first Friday of every month hosts a myriad of artistic events downtown. The First Friday Art Walk is a local tradition — it’s the perfect time to explore new exhibitions in the participating galleries, view pieces from local children and artists and walk through permanent collections. Hosted by the Broome County Arts Council at 223 State St., this event attracts visitors all over the downtown area.

Venues like Atomic Tom’s often have musical contributions to the festivities, while historic houses, art galleries and museums open their doors to tours and special activities. Take a walk while the weather is warm and find hidden gems on every corner. These Fridays make the restaurants bustle and Binghamton’s artistic spirit bright.

The Forum Theatre

With a beautiful, classic interior and a broad range of performances every month, the Forum Theatre at 236 Washington St. is a drama lover’s dream. Whether it’s stand-up comedy, annual favorites like SerlingFest or renditions of Broadway classics, this theatre truly has something for everyone. t’s a great place to support actors and even catch the Binghamton Philharmonic and Tri-Cities Opera.

The theatre has a rich history in the performing and visual arts and upcoming events include music from iconic bands and movies. The events list is available online and new additions are added frequently, making it a local favorite that’s been putting on performances for over a hundred years.

The Bundy Museum of History and Art

The Bundy Museum is a well-recognized name on the Binghamton University campus, but the extent of its programming is often underappreciated. The Victorian exterior is hard to miss on 127-129 Main St. The art gallery offers free admission, with photography and artistic exhibitions displayed within the historic home.

There’s also open mic nights for poets, comedians and musicians. Local bands perform on the regular and ghost tours are led through the halls, ushering in the Halloween season. From punk and metal to karaoke open mics, the Bundy Museum is always keeping its space alive and rocking — even if they’re hosting Binghamton Deathfest.

Roberson Museum

Continuing with the museum theme, the Roberson is another gorgeous exterior with a vibrant arts scene within. This historic home at 30 Front St. is the perfect place to transport back in time and learn about the Roberson family through their belongings, while also discovering Binghamton’s history. One current exhibit, “Beaded Birds in Haudenosaunee Art,” combines often overlooked aspects of Binghamton’s local history and the construction of beautiful pieces on display.

The gallery frequently holds workshops in different artistic mediums. From beadwork to oil paintings, there are many ways to express yourself and learn some new techniques.