At the start of every month, the Broome County Arts Council spotlights several pieces and exhibitions created by local artists.

Originally founded by three female creatives nearly 20 years ago, the First Friday Art Walk highlights local artists across Binghamton through art exhibitions, performances and unique dining experiences.

Following Broome County Arts Council’s rebrand in 2023, this month’s art walk continues to combat the “there’s nothing to do in Binghamton, NY” stereotype as an array of emerging artists take the stage. If you’re looking to explore Binghamton’s creative scene, here are some exhibitions to check out.

Sept. 5 to Sept. 27 at Cooperative Gallery 213 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (213 State Street)

Founded in 2000 to provide gallery space for member artists, Cooperative Gallery 213 hosts workshops and presents public events in addition to exhibiting member artists’ work. The gallery is self-run and is fully staffed and maintained by members who contribute their time and creativity to the space.

Its newest exhibit, “Herizon’s Back in Town,” celebrates the 50th anniversary of Herizon — a women and lesbian social space that ran from 1975 to 1991 in Binghamton, NY. The club promoted visual art and performances, while allowing women to organize and promote anti-war campaigns, HIV/AIDS awareness and women’s reproductive rights. “Herizon’s Back in Town” features artists Judy Salton and MaryRose, who recreated the look of the old Herizon bar.

Sept. 5 to Sept. 27 at BCAC Artisan Gallery (223 State Street)

The exhibition titled “Nocturne” features a collection of oil paintings by Sarah Tietje-Mietz, whose “work is heavily influenced by cityscapes and architecture.” Tietje-Mietz focuses on capturing emotion and personal experiences evoked by each scene, exploring how night distorts linear structures in places of light.

In addition to First Friday exhibitions, BCAC Artisan Gallery holds special events including lectures, workshops, demonstrations, live music and poetry.

Sept. 5 to Sept. 27 at BCAC Art Path Gallery (223 State Street)

Another exhibition at the BCAC Art Path Gallery, a collection of plein air paintings by Richard Henry, will be on display. This style of French painting involves painting outdoors, capturing natural light and colors. Richard’s art style is uniquely American, ranging from depictions of urban scenes to New England landscapes.

Sept. 1 to Oct. 11 at BCAC Artful Child Gallery (223 State Street)

Aimed at highlighting young artists, the Artful Child Gallery showcases art from children ages four to 16 every two months. All works of art are displayed at the gallery, including paintings, photography, illustrations and sculptures.

This month, the gallery is hosting 13-year-old Josie Kelly in her very first showcase.

Sept. 5 to Oct. 1 at The Bundy Museum (129 Main Street)

Located at The Bundy Museum’s third-floor art gallery, “Pareidolia’s Intended Consequences” highlights artist Jerry Macdonell. Featuring monochromatic paintings, the exhibit is framed around “pareidolia,” or the tendency to impose meaning on an object when there is none.

The works are intended to be up to interpretation, allowing viewers to experience pareidolia. Macdonell paints from sight, occasionally leaving borders semi-defined and adding his own creative input.

Sept. 5 to Oct. 1 at Just Breathe Cannabis Dispensary (75 Court Street)

Kathleen Yonkin’s “Pigments on Paper” is on display at The Exhale Gallery, located at Just Breathe Cannabis Dispensary. The work is a series of mixed-media designs that include watercolor, oil pastels, acrylic, and ink.