The highly-anticipated two-night event lit up the city streets with color, displaying installations that combined art and technology from local and international artists.

The LUMA Projection Arts Festival — a two-night celebration of artistic expression and technical innovation — illuminated Downtown Binghamton last weekend, inviting new and returning artists, designers and engineers to showcase their work across the facades of the city’s buildings.

Founded by three friends in 2015, LUMA utilizes the existing architecture as an all-encompassing canvas, transforming the streets into an immersive open-air art gallery that harnesses cutting-edge video projection technology to engage up to 30,000 attendees. Six major shows featuring several internationally acclaimed artists were presented, along with eight smaller-scale, interactive installations tucked inside the nooks and crannies of the city, providing exposure for emerging creatives.

This year, State Sen. Lea Webb ’04 secured a $10,000 grant to help support the LUMA Arts Initiative Inc., elevating the festival’s mission with additional funding. According to Joshua Bernard Ludzki MBA ’13, LUMA’s co-founder, Webb has encouraged the growth of LUMA since its conception as a first-of-its-kind, grassroots project.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Senator Webb was able to secure this generous grant in a year when funding for the arts has been particularly challenging,” Bernard said in a press release. “The Senator has been a supporter of LUMA from day one, initially as a Binghamton city councilwoman, and her support has only grown over the years. Events like LUMA couldn’t exist without leadership like Senator Webb’s.”

Past a line-up of food trucks and stalls greeting attendees at the entrance, the exhibitions were situated within walking distance of each other and played in looping intervals from 8:30 p.m. until 12:15 a.m., allowing visitors to view each show at their own pace.

An eight-time returning artist hailing from Hungary, MaxIn10sity’s “Dream of a Machine” tells the timely story of artificial intelligence through a resounding narrative that booms over the crowd, questioning its emotions and humanity. Clashing visuals of warped binary code and towering ancient ruins unfolded above 95 Court Street, seemingly defying the building’s boundaries.

Just down the road was another mainstay of LUMA programming. Los Romeras’ “Instinct” displays the evolution of a canine-like creature as its primitive, wild nature breaks free from the structure of civilization. Shape, form and light shifted to reflect the dynamics of chaos and reason, with environments transforming from lush vine-enclosed forests and rising geometric cityscapes.

Nya Lee, a senior majoring in art and design, described her experience attending this year’s LUMA and her perspective on this year’s shows as an artist deeply involved in the campus’s creative community.

“As a senior, I am prioritizing experiencing as many events and adventures as possible before I graduate, and LUMA was one of the most enjoyable experiences so far,” Lee wrote. “I went on opening night, and LUMA was already active within the first hour of the show. My favorite had to have been ‘Instinct,’ as all of the shows were amazing, but this one stood out to me the most. ”

“As an artist, I am drawn towards movements like post-impressionism and Fauvism, and this piece really struck out to me because the visuals reminded me of those movements! It was super immersive and a great art experience overall,” she continued.

On 84 Court Street, “The Peg Johnston Living Lights Project” displayed pieces submitted by artists of all experience levels and mediums, including students from local school districts like Maine-Endwell, allowing some of the youngest talents of the Broome County area to see their hand-drawn designs brought to life.

In addition to the larger-than-life size of these projections, LUMA drives revitalizing economic activity for local vendors and small businesses. This year, the festival was estimated to bring in over $1 million over the course of two nights. Years after the first festival lit up Binghamton, the event’s unique combination of spectacle and storytelling has continued to inspire and influence thousands.

“Every year, LUMA showcases the power of creativity and the importance of investing in the arts, not just as entertainment, but as a vital part of our culture and economy,” Webb said in a press release.