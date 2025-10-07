Inspired by the celebration "Día de los Niños," Candela's first-ever banquet offered a space for guests to experience a unique side of Latin culture.

Candela: Latin Dance Club held its inaugural banquet, themed “Día de los Niños,” in Old Union Hall on Friday. Highlighting childhood and cultural nostalgia, the event celebrated the impact of dance in Latin culture.

Edwin Enriquez Gutierrez, the president of Candela and a junior double-majoring in biology and women, gender and sexuality studies, explained the significance of the theme.

“Our theme ‘Dia De Los Niños’ is Day of the Kid, translated into English, and it’s a celebration seen in Latin America where people celebrate kids and their youth and growth, and our theme aims to provide a space where people can see some and feel nostalgia of what it means to grow up as someone a part of Latin Culture,” wrote Enriquez Gutierrez in an email. “Candela is an organization that always aims to provide a safe and fun space to dance to anyone, and that will definitely be seen at our banquet this week, as it will tie into our theme of growing up in Latin Culture and part of that is growing up with Latin Music, food, and much more!”

As guests filtered in, blue lighting set the scene, and reggaeton tracks reminiscent of the early 2000s played. Papel picado, or perforated paper, decorated the walls, along with blue streamers and flower bunches. Tables were set with programs, a flower bouquet centerpiece, menus and coloring pages.

The banquet kicked off with the introduction of hosts, Skyla Rivera ‘24, the former president and founder of Candela, and Joskarly Fermin Rodriguez ‘24. They discussed the club’s goal to share Latin culture through dance and steps founding E-Board members took to create the organization.

After introductions from the current E-Board, Tropical Ecstasy, an on-campus Caribbean dance team, performed a choreographed set featuring genres like afrobeats and dembow. The audience applauded as the group danced to popular songs on social media like “Yo Bunny” by Prodbycpkshawn and Ugly Andz.

Two activities followed, musical chairs for a chance to win a Chipotle gift card and pin the tail on the donkey, encapsulating the theme of childhood nostalgia.

Andy Castellanos, the public relations chair and a junior majoring in economics, discussed how the organization speaks to the culture of Binghamton University’s diverse student body.

“What Candela is really about is creating a space where culture and community can come together,” Castellanos wrote in an email. “Although Latin dance is at the core of what we do, it is also a way to celebrate one’s identity and share it with others. Having students from different backgrounds join us is one of my favorite parts of this organization as that’s what makes Candela feel so welcoming and true to Binghamton’s diversity.”

During intermission, guests chose their selection of dinner options, all made by E-Board members. Guests could partake in cheese empanadas, mac and cheese or spaghetti, white rice or moro and chicken or pork.

Enriquez Gutierrez also set time aside to discuss current immigration policies, which have allowed for degrading, humiliating and often violent encounters between immigrants and ICE agents. He highlighted several resources and encouraged guests to educate themselves and spread awareness.

“I implore you guys all to donate, help however you can,” Enriquez Gutierrez said. “Please look past your privileges and acknowledge what’s going on in the world, and please educate those who need education.”

The audience practiced dancing to several bachata songs before moving into “La Hora Loca,” or the crazy hour, where all different genres of Latin music played to encourage guests to try out different dance styles with one another.

“Our Día de Los Niños Banquet is our chance to really bring everything we stand for into one night which includes culture, joy, and community,” Castellanos wrote. “Día de Los Niños is about celebrating childhood and we want the event to capture that same sense of fun and togetherness. With music, performances, and activities, we hope the Banquet feels like more than just a showcase, but a celebration that invites everyone to be part of our family.”