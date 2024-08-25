The annual tradition provides students an opportunity to familiarize themselves with on-campus organizations and academic departments.

The campus community gathered on the Peace Quad this Saturday under the blazing sun for UFest, an annual event organized by Campus Activities and the Student Association.

Commencing at 11 a.m., this year’s UFest featured a variety of student-led organizations, recreational athletics, live music and local vendors to celebrate the start of the academic year and encourage student involvement on campus. Groups were separated into areas of similar interest — including multicultural organizations, pre-professional societies, volunteering and performance.

Batia Rabin, the SA’s executive vice president and a junior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, described the importance of UFest to the campus community.

“UFest is a great opportunity for new and returning students to see what clubs we have at Binghamton and to get involved in something new,” Rabin wrote in an email. “It’s never too late to join a club. Also, despite what we wish B-Engaged is underutilized and so some clubs may sort of go under the radar. At UFest, people can visually see and interact with a lot of the clubs we have in a way they don’t really get to do for the rest of the year unless they go to the meetings of a club.”

Rabin said if they choose to run for reelection, a priority will be moving UFest to a Sunday to recognize the needs of Binghamton University’s Jewish community, improving the event’s organization and expanding the number of groups that can participate.

Along with clubs, student performers — Binghamton Crosbys, the Binghamton Treblemakers, the Binghamtonics, Black Dance Repertoire and Husband Material — took to the stage throughout the afternoon for students to enjoy. McKenzie Skrastins, the SA president and a junior double-majoring in mathematics and an individualized major in data science, explained how UFest differs from simply attending an organization’s general interest meetings.

“Unlike GIMs where you’re given a bunch of information about the club, UFest is an opportunity to get to know the club members and hear from them personally,” Skrastins wrote.

With a variety of organizations showcased through tabling and entertainment, the event demonstrated how there is a group for everyone on campus, from academic organizations like the Speech and Debate team to recreational sports like Aikido and rowing. Students walked around the Peace Quad, meeting club leaders and signing up to learn more. Some organizations offered gifts, like candy and bottle openers, while others hosted fun games and challenges.

Caitlin McMahon, the SA’s vice president of finance and a senior majoring in accounting, shared what she hoped students got out of UFest.

“We wanted to make sure that both new and returning students knew how many different groups and organizations [there] are at Binghamton,” McMahon wrote. “The Executive Board also wants to make sure we have strong outreach to the students so they know of all the resources accessible to them.”

Skrastins emphasized the importance of UFest for growing campus engagement.

“Ideally, UFest is the start of a student’s fulfilling and enjoyable relationship with a club,” Skrastins wrote. “And so I hope that incoming and returning students got a glimpse at the different clubs that Binghamton has, and that a few of the organizations stood out.”