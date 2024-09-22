The Common Ground Reading Series gave writers the opportunity to share their work with the campus community.

Binghamton University’s Center for Writers brought graduate writers from various departments and programs as part of its Common Ground reading series to share their work. Hosted this past Friday in the Alumni Lounge of Old O’Connor Hall, the event aimed to foster a writerly community on campus.

Derek Ellis, the Common Ground coordinator and a second-year doctoral student studying English, described the importance of the event.

“The best way for a writer to hone their craft is through the act of reading, listening, and living — the taking in of stories, rhythms, and language at a very raw level,” Ellis wrote in an email. “Common Ground allows for all of this to happen, and much more. So whether you’re an undergraduate or graduate student, it doesn’t matter — we are all in need of nourishment and community.”

The main event began after Ellis gave opening remarks and read Frank O’Hara’s “My Heart” to the audience. To break the ice, the writers introduced themselves by confessing something they had pretended to have read. These included “Romeo and Juliet,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Liars’ Club.”

Jenn Powers, a doctoral student studying English and a writer of fiction, read an older thriller story she had written called “December 1993,” which is about a high school girl grappling with the murder of a girl who looks similar to her in her town.

Powers’ chilling flash fiction was followed by Samia Ahmed, a fourth-year Ph.D. student studying English, who read an excerpt from a story about her hometown of Bhopal, India that focused on the ramifications of a chemical gas leak, followed by a poem about her mother.

Anthony Saracino, a doctoral student studying English with an interest in medieval literature, read a story based on his father’s upbringing, with the excerpt titled “Ruby in the Trees.”

Jordan Franklin, a third-year doctoral student studying English, was the next to present. Franklin presented several passionate pieces and her poems covered Blackness through lenses including zombie apocalypse to MF DOOM — a British-American rapper.

The final presenter was Shannon Hearn, a fourth-year doctoral student studying English. Hearn read from a collection titled “Tantrum fever.” Her last poem’s unique rhythm and shorter lines left audience members floating in a sea of rushing thoughts.

Ellis explained the universality of Common Ground events.

“Our advice for students who are interested in sharing their creative work but may feel hesitant or nervous is this: come to a reading event, listen, talk with some of the readers you enjoyed, eat some finger foods, and be in the moment,” Ellis wrote. “Any reading event contains a certain level of magic, where one leaves feeling changed or invigorated.”