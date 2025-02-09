From '90s heartthrobs like "You've Got Mail" to indie favorites like "(500) Days of Summer," here are five classic rom-coms to watch on Feb. 14.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, many of us have been bombarded with images of red paper hearts, bags of candies and weird images of a baby with wings and an arrow. Although Valentine’s Day is meant to celebrate romance, many of us celebrate in untraditional ways — through anxiety that we don’t actually love our boyfriends or by watching romantic comedies. When dreaming of future traditions, Saint Valentine did not picture teenage girls sobbing over Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Nonetheless, rom-coms have the unique ability to make us all laugh, daydream and cry, no matter testosterone levels. Here are the top five best rom-coms of all time, from 90’s classics like “When Harry Met Sally…” to contemporary indie favorites like “(500) Days of Summer.”

“When Harry Met Sally…” (1989)

“Can men and women really be friends?” The 1989 film aims to answer this existential question, following Harry Burns’ (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright’s (Meg Ryan) relationship, from utter disgust of each other to unconditional love. After they graduate from university, the two share a ride to New York City. As they discuss their differing opinions on romantic relationships, Harry proclaims that men and women can never really be friends, as “the sex part gets in the way.”

At a diner, Harry tells Sally he finds her attractive. However, Sally gets angered, as she thinks he is making a pass at her. Once in New York, they part ways, never intending to meet again. But, throughout their early adulthood, they consistently and unintentionally find each other, eventually becoming friends and realizing that it isn’t enough.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003)

Advice columnist Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) is bored with the dense “how-to” columns she is subject to writing. After a friend endures yet another breakup, which she theorizes is because she is “not attractive enough,” but Andie disagrees, hypothesizing that the breakup followed her excessively needy and emotional behavior. This leads her to write a “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” article, in which she would prove this by imitating her friend’s behavior on a guy, Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey).

Unbeknownst to Andie, Benjamin made a bet that he could make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days to secure an account for his marketing firm. This film gives viewers the juicy drama we all look for in a romantic comedy — chaotic deception, followed by irresistible chemistry and a yellow slip dress that has shaken all women’s perceptions of film wardrobe.

“You’ve Got Mail” (1998)

Although “You’ve Got Mail” may sound repetitive in terms of Meg Ryan and chaotic deception, it’s nothing of the sort. When superstore Fox Books moves in on the same block as Shop Around the Corner, an independent children’s bookstore, the owner Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) has concerns. Unbeknownst to Kathleen, she begins exchanging messages with the owner of Fox Books, Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) through AOL under the names “ShopGirl” and “NY152.”

The two share no personal information with each other except the name of Joe’s dog, Brinkley. Although in real life they despise each other, they find comfort in speaking to each other through the messaging service. When they hear the deep “You’ve Got Mail” notification, they get butterflies and jump in their seats, excited to hear what the other has to say. Eventually, they find common ground in the real world and become good friends. However, Kathleen cannot get her mind off “NY152.”

“13 Going on 30” (2004)

Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) is an insecure and awkward adolescent who desperately wishes for a fast track to the “flirty and thriving” age of 30. On her 13th birthday, she makes this wish. The next morning, she wakes up in the body of her 30-year-old self. She discovers the romantic and occupational complexities that come with adulthood, navigating these challenges by adding childish whimsy to all she does. In doing so, she falls for the boy next door, Matty Flamhaff (Mark Ruffalo), whose devoted friendship and love, she realizes, she had taken for granted. When she returns to her more pimply, younger self, she takes all the lessons of adulthood with her.

“(500) Days of Summer” (2009)

The only thing better than watching a romance is watching a romance fall apart. “(500) Days of Summer” tells the story of a hopeless romantic and a cold cynic falling for each other. Tom Hansen (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) falls for Summer Finn (Zooey Deschanel), a new employee at the greeting card company he works at. He admires her from afar until discovering that they share the same taste for music when Summer hears Tom listening to “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths.

Even if you have not watched the movie, you are surely familiar with Summer’s famous line, “I love The Smiths.” Despite their similar taste in music, they have opposite views on relationships. Tom believes in love. Summer does not. The film jumps to different points in their 500-day relationship, from the ups and downs, showing how expectations can sometimes not meet reality.