Several Binghamton alumni will return to their alma mater for Homecoming weekend, performing as part of the Beatles' cover band "The Any Time At All."

The Any Time At All Band, an alumni Beatles tribute group, will return to Binghamton University and perform at Homecoming’s Fall Festival on Sept. 27, taking the stage at 3 p.m. in front of the Events Center.

Currently based in the northern suburbs of New York City, the band has played for several years in the Westchester area. In the past, they played “A Hard Day’s Night” as the “record of the month” at a local music venue. Barry Witt ‘80, the band’s lead guitarist and vocalist, explained the process of being able to perform at the University’s annual Homecoming weekend.

“Since I have been playing in a band, The Any Time At All Band, I thought it would be great if we could play on campus,” Witt wrote in an email. “Just by chance, 3 of the 4 members of the band were Binghamton alumni (one is unable to attend this performance at Homecoming), so we thought it would be a great opportunity to come back to campus for the Homecoming weekend and visit our alma mater. I have been to several Homecoming weekends in the past and saw several bands perform there, so I suggested to Alicia Casper, the Alumni Events Coordinator, that maybe our band could come back to perform, and, thankfully, my offer was accepted.”

Band members Aidan Burns ’97, on rhythm guitar, keyboard and vocals, David Nodiff ’84, on bass guitar and vocals and Witt all pursued STEM degrees during their time at the University while also participating in the local music scene. Sean Vinci, the band’s drummer and vocalist, who attended Berklee College of Music, will also be performing at Homecoming. Burns, who took music department classes during his time at the University, is unable to attend.

Witt recalled that music was everywhere during his time at the University, blaring out of dorm windows and on-campus music venues. Additionally, famous bands like The Kinks, Eagles and Talking Heads performed on campus and in the local area.

“My wife and I performed as a duo at several on campus shows including Delaware Days and the Newing Follies, and I performed at the Broome Closet in the basement of Broome Hall,” he wrote. “I was also a member of the on-campus band, Bondy, which included well-known alumnus, Marc Lawrence, ’81, as well as Paul Bogas, ’81, and Barry Pociask, ’81. Remarkably, Bondy was written up in the Pipe Dream in an article where we were described as ‘SUNY-B’s #1 Band.’”

Nodiff explained that he attended the 25th anniversary Homecoming in 2009 and visited campus when his son was a student. During his time at the University, Nodiff participated in various ensembles.

“I loved playing in the orchestra and with the pit band for shows,” Nodiff wrote in an email. “It allowed me to continue playing cello, which was my first instrument. Sue Peters, who directed the music for the shows, was one of my favorite people and she gave me an opportunity to play both cello and bass.”

“That has continued to be the catalyst for my involvement with playing gigs, even today,” he continued.

The Any Time At All Band will primarily play Beatles songs, incorporating well-known hits and deep cuts that the audience may not be familiar with. Witt said the band emphasizes being as true to the original songs as possible, learning the parts for the Beatles’ “incredible vocal harmonies.”

The alumni band is a testament to Binghamton’s lasting impact on students. Both Witt and Nodiff’s children attended the University, and Witt, along with his wife Marjorie Strelzyn ’81, has continued to be an active member of the community through the alumni board and campaigns.

Witt and Strelzyn also created the Strelzyn-Witt A-OK Acts of Kindness Scholarship, which awards students with “fine character” and helps others through repeated acts of kindness. Witt said they are working to develop another scholarship, Say Yes to Success, to allow students who would have been unable to explore their academic passion to do so.

“I am hoping that students will see that as alumni, we have a strong life-long connection to the University, and that even if music is not your day job, it can enrich your life and provide a great outlet,” Witt wrote. “I hope that we can inspire the students to want to maintain their ties to the University after they leave and to continue to contribute to its future success. Finally, I would be pleased if our performance of the Beatles’ music will improve their appreciation of classic rock music and the history of that period in the 1960s when the music really revolutionized the world.”