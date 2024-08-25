The show focuses on Batman in the early days of his career.

There are few characters today that are more iconic than Batman. For over 85 years, fans have enjoyed a variety of stories inspired by the Dark Knight — so many that, according to comic book writer and historian Mark Waid, Batman is the most written-about fictional character in the history of the written word. Over the past few decades, there have also come many different adaptations of the character with their own takes.

One of the most beloved adaptations by fans is “Batman: The Animated Series” from the 1990s, a show that shaped the character in the roughly 30 years since. But this year, the creator of “Batman: The Animated Series,” Bruce Timm, “The Batman” director Matt Reeves, acclaimed filmmaker J.J. Abrams and award-winning comic book writer Ed Brubaker and others teamed up to reinvent the Batman mythos in the animated series “Batman: Caped Crusader.”

Blending what came before but setting out to make it its own, this series sees a Batman in the early days of his career, facing off against reimagined versions of his iconic enemies. But did these talented creatives pull off their effort to step out of the shadow of takes like “Batman: The Animated Series” while staying true to who Batman is? They absolutely have, possibly delivering one of, if not the best, takes on the character in the past decade.

When watching a Batman show, the first thing you should look at is the actor playing the titular Guardian of Gotham, and Hamish Linklater does a great job of bringing him to life. Linklater does not just do his impression of the late Kevin Conroy, one of the character’s most iconic voice actors. He delivers his own take on the signature vocal change, adding in just the right amount of growl balanced by emotion and not falling into any of the easy mistakes to make voicing the character, like being too breathy and scratchy or coming off as shouting. This take on Batman is incredibly new in his career, meeting all of his villains and much of his supporting cast for the first time, and this youth can be felt while still seeming like a capable Batman.

Although the show portrays Batman as a looming presence, it also focuses on other characters like Barbara Gordon, adding to the mythic nature of the character early on and making it so that other plot elements can unfold and shine.

All of the supporting characters of Gotham City are created so well in this show. Iconic villains and characters of the Batman mythos are reimagined in ways that often paint them in a new light or show a side of them that adaptations have not touched on thus far. The overarching plot of the first season and the individual stories of each episode are incredible, using different tones and genres throughout the season. In this respect, it honors what many have loved most about the animated series while making their decisions work for this show’s aims. Longtime fans of these characters will love their decisions, and it is bound to make any casual viewer a Batman fan.

Overall, “Batman: Caped Crusader” is an incredible take on an iconic character and mythos that makes great use of its elements, all while keeping the core of Batman’s story. The only problem with this show is that fans of its successor cannot help but draw comparisons, and both “Batman: Caped Crusader” and “Batman: The Animated Series” being based on Bruce Timm’s art style does not help that. Even though the animation of “Batman: Caped Crusader” can feel more rigid at times than the incredibly fluid and groundbreaking look and movement of “Batman: The Animated Series,” the show manages to take on much of what is best of what came before and provide new takes and perspectives to create something special. There is no doubt that further seasons will allow the show to grow on its own as well.

It is clear that the creators of the show know Batman and the creative decisions made to introduce Batman to a new generation show how Batman has been reinvented and reimagined for 85 years. “Batman: Caped Crusader” has the potential to become one of the definitive pieces of Batman media down the line, and diehard fans and casual viewers alike should get in now at the beginning of something great.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5