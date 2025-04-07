Hosted in the Mandela Room, Pohela Boishakh is the start of the Bengali New Year. The organization honored the occasion with various performances, vendors and traditional food.

The Bangali Student Association, an organization that shares the rich culture, history and traditions of Bangladesh, celebrated Pohela Boishakh — the Bengali New Year — this past Saturday in the Mandela Room.

A national holiday in Bangladesh, Pohela Boishakh is typically celebrated with vibrant street fairs, Bangladeshi food and participating in cultural performances such as singing, dancing and poetry readings. Guests wore colorful clothing, especially in red and white, to embody the festive spirit of the day. Many also participated in Mongol Shobhajatra, a procession that occurs at dawn on Pohela Boishakh that reflects the unity, strength and resilience of the Bangladeshi people.

“Pohela Boishakh marks the first day of the Bengali calendar and has roots in Mughal-era tax collection traditions, where farmers would pay off debts and start the year fresh,” Sumaiya Alam, the organization’s cultural chair and a junior majoring in industrial and systems engineering, wrote in an email. “Over time, it evolved into a cultural festival that symbolizes renewal, hope, and unity. It’s now celebrated by Bengalis all over the world, transcending religious and social divides.”

Pohela Boishakh embodied these core values, aiming to create an experience that attendees could feel connected to.

The Mandela Room was transformed with a banquet-style seating arrangement. The tables, which alternated between red and white tablecloths, included a centerpiece: a small dish that held either a white or pink lotus flower, which floated in a pool of water and was lit up from underneath by LED waterproof lights.

At the front of the room stood a circular string of fairy lights with white and red paper flowers within the circle, and above it was a banner that read “Happy New Year” in Bangla.

Nine different stalls were set up around the room, adding to the feel of a traditional Pohela Boishakh. Upon entry, guests were given a card with the stalls, and if they visited all nine, they would receive a prize. Each stall’s sign was artfully designed and held up by two posts that came wrapped with leaves, vines and pink roses, adding an extra level of vibrancy and detail to every station.

Three stalls were for mini golf, fishing and shoot the duck, the last of which involved a small contraption where several mechanical ducks would move in a row, and the player would have to knock as many down as they could in a single round.

Four stalls had various street foods such as lebo shorbot, jhal muri, fuchka and snow cones.

Lebo shorbot, or lemonade, is a popular drink consumed around the time of Pohela Boishakh, as the weather turns hot and humid in Bangladesh. The event’s stall had two versions — a limeade one and an orange-based version, both of which were slightly sweet, tangy and refreshing.

One stall down from lebo shorbot was jhal muri, a common street snack in Bangladesh that consists of puffed rice, Indian spices and an assortment of vegetables, including diced tomatoes, onions, cucumber and potatoes. Served in handheld paper cones, both the presentation and flavor palette worked to mimic what someone could come across on the streets of Bangladesh.

On either side of the room were fuchka stands. Also known as panipuri and golgappa in parts of India and Pakistan, this beloved South Asian snack involves taking a deep-fried breaded hollow spherical shell and filling it with a potato-based mixture that includes raw onions, spices and chickpeas. It is commonly served alongside a tamarind sauce. Guests had the option of choosing between three fillings — plain, one with onions and one with both onions and cilantro.

The snow cone stall, which was a highlight for many attendees, had a spectrum of flavors to choose from: grape, pina colada, cherry, blue raspberry, lemon-lime and tiger’s blood — a combination of watermelon, strawberry and a slight coconut flavor.

Mahabub Islam, the organization’s president and a junior majoring in biochemistry, described his involvement in continuing to foster a feeling of connectedness.

“Joining the Bengali Student Association was one of the best things that happened to me since my freshman year,” Islam wrote in an email. “When I first arrived far from home, BSA became my family — a community where I found comfort, friendship, and a sense of belonging. Now, as President, it’s my turn to give back and create that same experience for others.”

“Since I joined, I have witnessed BSA’s incredible growth — from a small club to one of the largest multicultural organizations on campus,” he continued. “We have worked hard to make BSA a welcoming space for all students, offering a sense of community and support to those seeking one. Our mission is to share Bengali culture and traditions, enhance diversity on campus, and provide students with a much-needed break from their rigorous academic schedules.”

As guests took to their seats, the night began with an introduction from two interns, who served as the hosts for the night. They shouted out the various organizations that attended and thanked the sponsors. Following this, they introduced the E-Board, all of whom were dressed in red and white traditional South Asian clothing. Islam, the president, then took a moment to acknowledge and thank his E-Board for all the hard work and dedication they put into this year’s Pohela Boishakh.

The stalls then officially opened, and attendees immersed themselves in the festivities. Among the food and games, there was also a henna booth run by the Henna Club. Adjacent was a jewelry stall, where guests could purchase jhumkas, a style of South Asian earrings known for a bell-shaped design, and bangles, which came in various colors and sizes.

Along with guests mingling around the stalls, there was also a photo booth station, which had a red and white sparkly curtain with roses attached serving as the backdrop. Props like black sunglasses, red paper fans and even one that was a recreation of an Instagram post were laid out.

Carrom, a popular South Asian tabletop game, was also set up on the right side of the room for attendees to enjoy.

“I have grown immensely closer to my heritage and culture through BSA, learning from both past and present members,” Jeba Karim, the organization’s vice president and a junior majoring in political science, wrote in an email. “Since we all come from different areas of Bangladesh, we are constantly sharing and growing together.”

After an hour or so, the hosts came out to announce that the stalls would be closed momentarily for a performance by Binghamton Bhangra, a competitive co-ed dance group. Dancers wore all black with white vests with intricate colorful patterns and used sapps and monochromatic flags as props — adding to the flair and beauty of their performance.

Several other dances followed, which were performed by various organizations in attendance. Dances were choreographed by E-Board members and were a mix between traditional and fusion, embodying the joyful, colorful and rhythmic essence of Pohela Boishakh.

After the energetic performances from all groups, two games were played: pass the box and a scavenger hunt. The former involved a wrapped box that each participant had to unwrap just once. Underneath, there would be a prompt where they would have to find someone who fit the description and hand it to them. This was repeated until the last person who unwrapped the box and found no additional wrapping underneath was declared the winner and received a prize. Prompts ranged from “Someone who knows the significance of Pohela Boishakh” to “Someone who would go viral for the wrong reasons.”

“With Pohela Boishakh, my presidency is coming to an end,” Islam wrote. “However, my goal has always been to expand BSA exponentially, ensuring that future generations won’t have to face the same challenges I did when I first arrived. I set out to organize two major events and put BSA on the map for students who may not have been aware of this incredible community. Looking back, I believe I’ve accomplished that goal, and I’m proud to leave behind a thriving organization that will continue to grow and welcome even more students in the years to come.”

Dinner, catered by Endicott’s Taste of Bengal, was served shortly after the games. Guests were given rice, mixed vegetables and salad and had the option of choosing two servings of either butter chicken or butter paneer. Later on, gulab jamun was given as dessert.

As attendees were winding down their meals, the Pakistani Student Association teased their annual Mock Shaadi, an event that celebrates the traditional aspects of an Indian wedding, with a proposal from the groom as he handed his bride-to-be a bouquet of roses.

Guests were then encouraged to join the dance floor as the night ended with upbeat Bollywood music reverberating throughout the space.

“Being part of BSA has given me a family away from home,” Alam wrote. “When I first came to campus, I missed the sense of belonging that comes from being surrounded by people who understand your culture without needing an explanation. Through BSA, I found people who share not just similar backgrounds, but also the same traditions, values, and little moments that feel like home. It’s comforting to celebrate our culture together, especially during big events like Pohela Boishakh, and it reminds me that no matter where I am, I can always find pieces of home in the community we build together.”