Hosted in Old Union Hall, the holiday-themed event brought together students and faculty to celebrate the season in a way that blended cultural and religious traditions.

The Multicultural Resource Center and the Binghamton University Interfaith Council celebrated the Festival of Unity for the first time in Old Union Hall. The event was an evening of cross-cultural exchange and religious perspectives, including inclusive food options. Beginning at 6 p.m., the Festival of Unity promised a night of celebration, faith, community and love.

Old Union Hall was filled with holiday-themed decorations representing different cultures and traditions. Christmas lights, menorahs and themed table displays surrounded the room, creating an atmosphere of warmth and inclusion.

The evening opened with welcoming remarks from Kayla Colon, the coordinator for the MRC, who introduced the event and set the tone for the night.

“I wanted to celebrate the holiday season, but there are so many different ways that we celebrate it based on our faith or even if you don’t have a specific faith-based group, just what you believe in and what traditions you have and your culture,” Colon said. “So I really wanted to combine the cultural aspects and the religious aspects of this University, and I’ve worked with the Interfaith Council since I got here last year. They’re really great people — I just wanted to highlight their different groups and what resources they offer and just have conversations about spirituality.”

Colon emphasized her hope for the Festival of Unity to foster a sense of shared humanity. She explained that despite differing beliefs, many faith traditions center on love, for she intended the event to reflect that. Her goal was to create a safe space for connection, encouraging attendees to think about their own spirituality and what it means to them.

Food played a central role in bringing attendees together, with diverse options available to enjoy and reflect on the cultural variety the festival highlighted. The event offered fried ravioli, egg rolls, meatballs, salad, curry, potatoes, salmon, fruit, kosher options and more, all either homemade or catered by Sodexo.

Throughout the evening, students, staff and faculty gathered at tables to share stories, discuss their backgrounds and connect through conversation. The atmosphere remained open and reflective, encouraging participants to step beyond their differences and appreciate what they held in common.

“Looking at the commonalities as different cultural groups, different religions, coming from different faiths — a lot of times we just look at the differences,” Sumeeta Chaudhri, a member of the BUIC and the Islamic Organization of the Southern Tier, said. “You know, that’s sometimes the first thing that stands out to us as a human, but just understanding that we have so much more in common than we have different with each other — that’s what brought us together.”

After the event, Sr. Rose Casaleno, a member of the BUIC and the director of the Newman House, reflected on the impact of the festival.

“Yesterday’s event was a meaningful way to begin the holiday season,” Casaleno wrote in an email. “Coming together to share our diverse faith traditions allowed us to appreciate the beauty and richness that each community brings. It was especially valuable for our students to experience different celebrations, helping them understand not only the unique practices of each tradition but also the many values we share, such as hope, gratitude, peace, and the desire to celebrate with one another.”

“This gathering reminds us that, while our beliefs and customs may differ, the spirit of connection and respect unites us,” she added. “It was a powerful example of how an interfaith community strengthens understanding and builds a foundation for harmony, especially during this season of celebration.”

The first Festival of Unity set a hopeful precedent — one rooted in mutual understanding, cultural exchange and the belief that community grows strongest when people come together to share their traditions, values and stories. While differences are powerful, the Festival of Unity showed how a community can thrive by embracing those differences together.