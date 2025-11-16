Centered around the fictional town of Whoville, the play featured colorful costuming and elaborate student-designed set influenced by the playful art style of Dr. Seuss' books.

The Binghamton University Theatre Department debuted its production of “Seussical” on Friday. The Dr. Seuss-inspired show, which will run until Nov. 22, is directed by Tommy Iafrate, an associate professor and director of musical theater, choreographed by JoEllen Kuhlman, a lecturer of theatre, and musically directed by Melissa Yanchak, a lecturer and music director for the Theatre Department.

“Seussical” is a musical in which The Cat in the Hat introduces viewers to Horton, a sweet elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing a town called Whoville. Horton, after meeting a Whoville resident named Jojo, decides he must both protect the speck of dust from harm and also protect an egg left to him by the neglectful Mayzie LaBird. Horton is ridiculed by all the animals in the jungle, save for a bird named Gertrude McFuzz, as he tries to convince everyone of the existence of the Whos.

Although “Horton Hears a Who!” and “The Cat in the Hat” are the main inspirations for the musical, there are numerous nods to other of Seuss’ prominent works, including “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” “The Lorax,” “The Butter Battle Book” and “Green Eggs and Ham.”

The cast donned bright, colorful and unique costumes, accentuated by fur, feathers and ruffles. They danced along to the show’s upbeat numbers, in front of a set intricately painted to resemble the whimsical art style of Seuss’ books.

This year’s design team was made up entirely of undergraduate students. Iafrate discussed the design elements of the show and how inspiration was drawn from the books the show is based on.

“Our meetings started way back in February, and we looked at all sorts of Dr. Seuss books that served as inspiration for the stories included in ‘Seussical,’” Iafrate wrote in an email. “There are so many design elements of our show that came from those illustration[s] — the bean-shaped bodies and striped legs of the Whos, the ‘feet’ on the furniture, the entirely organic shapes with no straight lines, etc. The shapes of our world and the line art on the scenery are totally inspired by the actual works of Dr. Seuss.”

Despite the fantastical nature of the show, “Seussical” contains real-world emotions and morals. Audience members laughed at the butter battle scene and sighed along with Horton as he searched for the missing Whos.

Vanessa Pliskow, a junior double-majoring in business administration and musical theatre who plays Gertrude, detailed how her larger-than-life role can still be relatable to audiences.

“All of us have at one point have felt shy, hopelessly romantic, ugly, awkward, or like an outcast,“ Pliskow wrote in an email. “These are traits I pull from and emulate through Gertrude so she isn’t a cartoon character on stage. She is a real human (or I suppose bird) that the audience can watch and connect to onstage. I find that super empowering and all the more reason to do justice with Little Miss Gertrude.”

The cast delivered strong musical performances that showcased both impressive vocal skills and a commitment to character, with many of them keeping a “character voice” throughout. Impressive vibrato and vocal runs made solos stand out, while the ensemble had bright and clear harmonies. Some of the numbers were humorous — especially those performed by the Whos and The Cat in the Hat — but others were more serious and subdued.

Pliskow described how the song “Notice Me, Horton” can connect with members of the audience.

“This song reflects a lot of pertinent messages about beauty standards, feeling overlooked, and that changing the way you look to appease others isn’t effective or useful,” Pliskow wrote. “Love who you are! Love the body that you are in! You’re beautiful!”

The show’s central messaging encourages an audience to be kind and to remember that “a person’s a person, no matter how small” — a quote taken directly from “Horton Hears a Who!” — while also shining light on insecurities, isolation and standing for your beliefs. The production weaves a story of friendship, love and creativity while providing a fun callback to Dr. Seuss’ beloved tales.

Lydia Korneffel, a senior majoring in musical theatre who plays The Cat in the Hat, described what she hopes people take away from the performance.

“The cast is incredible; the costumes are amazing; the set looks awesome; the props are hilarious; the music is beautiful,” Korneffel wrote in an email. “I’m so excited for people to be pulled into this world of Dr. Seuss that we’ve created. This show is incredibly special to me, and I think it shares such beautiful messages. As we get older, we seem to forget how to play and dream, so my hope is that everyone who comes to see this show is reminded of how fun it can be to let themselves be a little bit crazy.”

Those who came to see the show definitely found themselves having fun with a night of rhyming jokes, eye-catching costumes and powerful musical numbers. “Seussical” transports its audience into a world of childhood whimsy, where elephants can talk, towns rest on specks of dust and imagination is always welcome.