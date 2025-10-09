The Moon Festival offered a blend of activities, prizes and a vibrant cultural experience full of fun.

Chinascope held its first-ever Moon Festival in the Mandela Room on Sunday, just one day before the Mid-Autumn Festival, a harvest festival celebrated in China. Handmade drawings of mooncakes, lanterns and rabbits adorned the walls, each symbolizing elements behind the holiday’s rich history and traditions.

The event was self-paced, allowing attendees to travel from stall to stall as they pleased. Right by the entrance was catered food by Binghamton University’s own Mein Bowl. The menu featured orange chicken, teriyaki chicken, white rice, fried rice, fruit tea, Yeo’s water chestnut drink and snow skin mooncakes, lovingly handmade by the Chinascope E-Board.

“I am delighted to be welcoming our society’s first major Mid-Autumn Festival event before my graduation,” Zetong Lu, an advisor for Chinascope and a senior majoring in mathematics, wrote in an email. “In China, the Mid-Autumn Festival is an immensely significant occasion, second only to the Spring Festival in importance. While it is a time when families traditionally gather, being unable to reunite with one’s own family yet able to come together with new friends on campus is equally cause for celebration.”

Stations featuring various games and activities were scattered around the Mandela Room. The first stop was the “Mooncake Toss,” where two participants competed to see who could land the most mooncakes through the target. Attendees also played the “Giant Jump Rope” challenge, a test of stamina to see how long they can jump for.

For those who preferred a mental challenge, the “Riddles and Trivia” stations offered a chance to test decoding skills and festival knowledge. After exercising their mind, attendees could test their aim in the “Arrow Toss” game before heading to the “Chopstick Challenge,” where players raced to move the most marbles from one plate to another using only a pair of wooden chopsticks.

Jocelyn Fang, a member of Chinascope and a sophomore majoring in biochemistry, discussed some of the challenges that came with organizing the event.

“This is our first time doing Moon Festival,” Fang said. “It’s our first big event in the fall semester, so it’s something new that we’re trying, so that was a little hard.”

During the games, participants earned tickets that can be redeemed at two special stations — the Polaroid decor and prize tables. At the Polaroid station, guests could use one ticket to take and decorate a photo with their friends in front of a hand-painted banner created by Chinascope’s art director, Rachel Tan, a sophomore majoring in art and design.

Those who saved up their tickets could exchange them for prizes depending on the amount, encouraging increased participation in games. The prizes included a matcha set, a $15 gift certificate to Uma Omakase, Lulu the Piggy blind boxes, Lilo & Stitch and Sanrio keychain blind boxes, along with an assortment of candy and Asian snacks. The event concluded at 8 p.m. after hours of fun games, friendly competition and delicious food.

Emily Su, one of Chinascope’s representatives and a sophomore majoring in business administration, shared her thoughts on the event turnout.

“I really think the banquet is doing really well, the turnout is awesome,” Su said. “I love seeing everyone be so engaged with all the activities.”

The event was a resounding success, as students had the chance to participate in fun challenges and celebrate Chinese culture.

Lu expressed his hopes for the future of Mid-Autumn festivals hosted at the University.

“I sincerely hope that more Mid-Autumn Festival activities will continue after I leave the University,” Lu wrote. “If I may express a wish, given that the term ‘Mid-Autumn’ in China is synonymous with reunion, it would be truly exciting if the university could organize a Mid-Autumn Festival evening gathering where all societies could come together.”